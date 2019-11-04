Home

Thompson Lengacher and Yoder Funeral Home Wakarusa - Wakarusa
501 North Elkhart Street
Wakarusa, IN 46573
574 862 4506
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Thompson Lengacher and Yoder Funeral Home Wakarusa - Wakarusa
501 North Elkhart Street
Wakarusa, IN 46573
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Thompson Lengacher and Yoder Funeral Home Wakarusa - Wakarusa
501 North Elkhart Street
Wakarusa, IN 46573
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
1:00 PM
Nappanee United Methodist Church
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
2:00 PM
Nappanee United Methodist Church
Eric Brown


1950 - 2019
Eric Brown Obituary
Eric Brown

Oct. 27, 1950 - Nov. 1, 2019

WAKARUSA, IN - Eric Brown, age 69, of Wakarusa, died unexpectedly of natural causes at his home, Friday, November 1, 2019. He was born October 27, 1950 in Elkhart to Lemuel F. and Marie J. (Truex) Brown.

Mr. Brown lived his lifetime in Wakarusa. He was a 1968 graduate of Wakarusa High School. He was 2nd generation in his family business, Brown & Brown General Contractors in Wakarusa, which he served as president. He was a member of the Wakarusa United Methodist Church, the Carpenter's Pension Board, MACIAF in South Bend, and the Wakarusa Chamber of Commerce. He was a member and past president of the Wa-Nee School Board.

On December 6, 1985, he married Diane Roemke in Wakarusa. She preceded him in death October 3, 2008. Eric is survived by his daughters, Jill (Jay) Madary of Glen Ellyn, IL, Jamie (Neal) Richmond and Hannah (Brandon) Aitken, both of Wakarusa; sons, Joel (Aminita) Best of Goshen and Spencer Brown of Parker, CO; grandchildren, Jake, Jack, Julia, Jenna, Chloe, Garret, Jaden, Ginger, Jesse, and Leo; a sister, Marita (Ben) Kreps of Wakarusa; and brother, Ken Brown of Wakarusa. He was preceded in death by his parents; infant brother, Roger H. and infant sister, Sarita A. Brown.

Family and friends may call from 2-4 and 5-8. Thursday, November 7, 2019 at Thompson-Lengacher & Yoder Funeral Home, Wakarusa and for 1 hour prior to the Funeral Service, which will be at 2:00 pm, Friday, November 8 at the Nappanee United Methodist Church. Rev. Greg Way, Pastor of Wakarusa United Methodist Church will officiate, assisted by Rev. Ed Geleske, former Pastor. Family graveside services will take place at South Union Cemetery, Nappanee.

Memorial contributions may be made to Eric Brown Memorial Fund for Wa-Nee Schools.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Nov. 4, 2019
