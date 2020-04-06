|
Eric Gill
July 30, 1966 - March 30, 2020
SOUTH BEND , IN - Eric Gill, 53, of North College Street, South Bend, IN, passed away at his residence on March 30, 2020.
Eric was born July 30, 1966 in South Bend, IN, to Eric Johnson Sr. and Linda Gill.
Eric loved to draw, fish, play cards, and he loved his family.
Eric was preceded in death by his grandparents, Willie & Maude Gill; sister, Tina Johnson; companion, Rose Young; and uncles, Carlton Gill, Andrew Gill, and Willie Gill Jr.
Survivors left to cherish his memory include his parents, Eric Johnson Sr. and Linda Gill Johnson; three daughters, Erica Young Gill, Da'Shaia Young' Gill, and La' Maria Young Gill; four sons, Eric Gill Jr., Aaron Gill, Kyre Young' Gill, and Antione Williams' Gill; two stepdaughters, Terri Young and Archae Fultz; one stepson, Ronald Madison; 16 grandchildren; one brother, Gregory Gill; a cousin, Lee Gill; and girlfriend, Sarah Ward along with other relatives and friends.
Services will be held at Alford's Mortuary on Thursday, April 9, 2020 at 12:00 p.m., with viewing from 10:00 a.m., to 12:00 p.m. Burial will follow at Mount Pleasant Cemetery.
Arrangements entrusted with ALFORD'S MORTUARY. Visit our webpage to send condolences: www.Alfordsmortuaryinc.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Apr. 6, 2020