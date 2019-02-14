|
|
IN MEMORIAM
Eric Henry
April 13, 1984 - Feb. 14, 2002
The Impact of One Life
When a stone is dropped
into a lake, it quickly
disappears from sight -
but its impact leaves behind
a series of ripples
that broaden and reach
across the water.
In the same way
the impact of one life
lived for Christ
will leave behind
an influence for good
that will reach the
lives of many others.
By Roy Lessin
It's been 17 years since Eric went to Heaven. We think of him every day. We are doing our best to keep Eric's Promise, “to be more giving.”
Love, Your Family
Published in South Bend Tribune on Feb. 14, 2019