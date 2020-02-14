Home

Eric Henry

Eric Henry In Memoriam
IN MEMORIAM

Eric Henry

April 13, 1984 - Feb. 14, 2002

The Impact of One Life

When a stone is dropped

into a lake, it quickly

disappears from sight -

but its impact leaves behind

a series of ripples

that broaden and reach

across the water.

In the same way

the impact of one life

lived for Christ

will leave behind

an influence for good

that will reach the

lives of many others.

By Roy Lessin

It's been 18 years since Eric went to Heaven. We think of him every day. We are doing our best to keep Eric's Promise, “to be more giving.”

Love, Your Family
Published in South Bend Tribune on Feb. 14, 2020
