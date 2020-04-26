|
Eric James Jurgonski
April 24, 1970 - April 22, 2020
MISHAWAKA, IN - Eric James Jurgonski, 49, passed away at home surrounded by his loving family on Wednesday, April 22, 2020. Eric was born April 24, 1970 to the late Leonard D. and Tressie (True) Jurgonski. He is also preceded in death by his brother, Leonard M. Jurgonski. On September 27, 1996 at St. Casimir Catholic Church, Eric married Moriah (LaFluer) Jurgonski. She survives along with their children, Brieanna Jurgonski and Thor Jurgonski; his daughter, Jocelyn (Travis) Bennett-Dagustino; stepdaughter, Ambrosia LaFluer; 7 grandchildren; and sisters, Diane Breun, Cynthia (Gary) Hansen, Peggy (Wendell) Lowry, Nancy (Ralph) Young, and Judy ODell.
Eric was a long time Manager of Champion Windows. He was a lifelong dungeon master for D&D and hosted many games. Eric enjoyed playing cards, vacationing at the lake house, traveling to other countries, and Comic Con throughout the Midwest. Most of all he loved being with his family, spending as much time as he could with his grandchildren, cruising in the convertible, and sharing his vast knowledge.
A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Condolences may be mailed to the family via St. Joseph Funeral Home, 824 S. Mayflower Rd., South Bend, IN 46619 or made at www.sjfh.net.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Apr. 26, 2020