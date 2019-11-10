Home

Erick “Rick” Jelderks

June 4, 1951 - Nov. 7, 2019

JONES, MI - Erick “Rick” Jelderks, 68, passed away in his home on Thursday. Erick was born June 4, 1951 in South Bend to David Jelderks and Beryl (Bartell) Guzowski. He was preceded in death by his father, David; stepfather, Arthur Guzowski; and brother, Kim Guzowski. Erick is survived by his mother, Beryl Guzowski; brother, David (Patti) Guzowski; sister-in-law, Leslie Guzowski; niece, Krystal (Joshua) Williams; nephews, Adam (Bridget) & Joshua Guzowski; and 4 great-nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Condolences at www.sjfh.net.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Nov. 10, 2019
