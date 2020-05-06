Erin Jo Sanders
Nov. 7, 1986 - April 30, 2020
LA PORTE, IN - Erin Jo Sanders, 33, passed away in her home Thursday, April 30, 2020 of a drug overdose.
She was born November 7, 1986, in La Porte, Indiana.
Erin was a beloved daughter and granddaughter. She had a special bond with her grandparents. Erin was a proud graduate of La Porte High School, Class of 2005. She had a huge heart for animals, especially cats. Erin loved baking shows, driving her car, true crime mysteries, rollercoasters, haunted houses, and arts and crafts.
She struggled with life on a daily basis. It is our hope that she has found the peace that eluded her on earth when God and her grandparents welcomed her into their heavenly home.
Surviving are her parents, Ron and Nancy Sanders; her five cats, Smoothie, Gray Day, Casper, Autumn, and Macaroni; and her neighbors' cat, Jeff-Zuma.
Preceding in death were her paternal grandparents, Wilbur and Marie Sanders; and maternal grandparents, Marcel and Violet DeVolder.
Cremation will take place. There will be no service. Lakeview Funeral Home & Crematory, 247 W. Johnson Rd., La Porte, IN, (219) 362-3100 is caring for the arrangements.
Please send condolences to the family at www.LakeviewFHC.com.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the La Porte County Small Animal Shelter, 2855 W. St. Rd. 2, La Porte, Indiana 46350 and/or Fried's Cat Shelter, 509 IN Hwy 212, Michigan City, Indiana 46360, in memory of Erin Jo Sanders.
We love and miss you, Erin. Rest in peace dear daughter.
Nov. 7, 1986 - April 30, 2020
LA PORTE, IN - Erin Jo Sanders, 33, passed away in her home Thursday, April 30, 2020 of a drug overdose.
She was born November 7, 1986, in La Porte, Indiana.
Erin was a beloved daughter and granddaughter. She had a special bond with her grandparents. Erin was a proud graduate of La Porte High School, Class of 2005. She had a huge heart for animals, especially cats. Erin loved baking shows, driving her car, true crime mysteries, rollercoasters, haunted houses, and arts and crafts.
She struggled with life on a daily basis. It is our hope that she has found the peace that eluded her on earth when God and her grandparents welcomed her into their heavenly home.
Surviving are her parents, Ron and Nancy Sanders; her five cats, Smoothie, Gray Day, Casper, Autumn, and Macaroni; and her neighbors' cat, Jeff-Zuma.
Preceding in death were her paternal grandparents, Wilbur and Marie Sanders; and maternal grandparents, Marcel and Violet DeVolder.
Cremation will take place. There will be no service. Lakeview Funeral Home & Crematory, 247 W. Johnson Rd., La Porte, IN, (219) 362-3100 is caring for the arrangements.
Please send condolences to the family at www.LakeviewFHC.com.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the La Porte County Small Animal Shelter, 2855 W. St. Rd. 2, La Porte, Indiana 46350 and/or Fried's Cat Shelter, 509 IN Hwy 212, Michigan City, Indiana 46360, in memory of Erin Jo Sanders.
We love and miss you, Erin. Rest in peace dear daughter.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in South Bend Tribune on May 6, 2020.