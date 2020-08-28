Rev. Erivin Lowell Wright
Oct. 15, 1929 - August 26, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Rev. Ervin Lowell Wright passed away in his South Bend home early Wednesday morning, August 26, 2020 at the age of 90.
He was born October 15, 1929 in Florence, Alabama, son of the late John Floyd and Bessie Lena (Cobb) Wright. He moved to South Bend in 1950. He was united in marriage to Norma Eulene Smith on August 29, 1950 in Iuka, Mississippi. This week, they would have celebrated 70 years of marriage. Along with his loving wife Norma, he is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Danny and Sandra Wright of South Bend, and granddaughter, Teresa Wright of South Bend. Also surviving are two sisters, Aline Franks of Florence, Alabama and Bonnell Andrews of Bremen, Indiana. He was preceded in death by his three brothers, Dewey, Samuel, and his twin, Joel Wright.
Bro. Wright is treasured for his faithfulness to God, love for people, memorable wit, and feisty spirit. He retired in 2013 as Pastor of Mayflower Apostolic Church where he served as pastor since 1966. He also worked for 11 years at Wheelabrator's and 23 years at Superior Waste in South Bend. The Wright family is very grateful to their dear friend and neighbor, Sharon Kovac for her devotion and careful assistance as well as the Hospice care provided by nurse, Denise and other caregivers, including family members.
The family will receive friends from 3:00 - 6:00 p.m. Sunday, August 30, at Pentecostal Apostolic Church, 59366 Mayflower Road, South Bend where Bro. Wright was a faithful member. A home-going service will be held Monday, August 31 at 11:00 a.m. also at the church; Pastor Darrell Hale will officiate. Graveside services and burial will follow at Southlawn Cemetery, South Bend. In accordance with state guidelines, masks will be required, along with social distancing, and no hugging, please.
Expressions of sympathy on behalf of Reverend Ervin Wright may be offered to the Pentecostal Apostolic Church in South Bend. Online condolences to the family may be sent at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com
