Palmer Funeral Homes - River Park / South Bend
2528 Mishawaka Avenue
South Bend, IN 46615
(574) 289-2848
Memorial service
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
10:00 AM
Palmer Funeral Homes - River Park / South Bend
2528 Mishawaka Avenue
South Bend, IN 46615
Erle "Gene" Henderson


1941 - 2020
Erle "Gene" Henderson Obituary
Erle “Gene”

Henderson

Jan. 16, 1941 - Jan. 23, 2020

SOUTH BEND, IN - Gene Henderson, age 79, residing in South Bend, Indiana passed away at 3:00 AM Thursday, January 23, 2020 at his home. Gene retired from South Bend Osteopathic Hospital, where he worked as an electrician for many years. He was born on January 16, 1941 in South Bend, to the late Erle and Barbara (Anderson) Henderson. On October 2, 1981 in South Bend, Gene married Kim Hass, who survives.

Along with his wife Kim, he is survived by his daughter, Laura (Scott) McCann of South Bend; his son, Brian (Robin) Henderson of North Pole, Alaska; their mother, Peggy Henderson of South Bend; seven grandchildren, Morgan, Amelia, Stephanie, Kayla, Brian Jr., Jacob, and Jeremiah; his sister, Karen (Dave) Lower of Mishawaka, two nieces, two nephews, a great-niece, and three great-nephews. Gene was preceded in death by his brother, Robert Henderson and a nephew, Mike Lower.

Gene served in the United States Navy during the Vietnam War. He was a member of the Fly Fishing Association and a current member of American Legion Post 303.

Memorial services with Military Honors will be held at 10:00AM on Monday, February 10, 2020 at Palmer Funeral Home-River Park, 2528 Mishawaka Ave., South Bend.

Online condolences may be shared with Gene's family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Feb. 6, 2020
