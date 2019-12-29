|
|
Erma Lucinda “Cindy” Battles
Feb. 17, 1917 - Dec. 27, 2019
MISHAWAKA - Erma Lucinda Battles, 102, passed away December 27, 2019 in Miller's Merry Manor, Wakarusa, Indiana.
“Cindy” was born February 17, 1917 in St Joseph County, Indiana, the daughter of Fred and Mable Chivington. Cindy married James E. Battles in St. Joseph County, Indiana. Family meant everything to Cindy. She enjoyed being a homemaker, helping on the family farm, and was always up for a game of Euchre.
Cindy is survived by her sons, James Battles of Crown Point and Gary (Elaine) Battles of Mishawaka. She was Nana to seven grandchildren, Kathy (Kelvin) Minix, Kandy (Philip) Schumacher, Karen (Mark) Rees, Julie (Kevin) Schmidt, Jennifer (Mark) Hansen, Andrew (Shana) Battles, and Amy (Colton) Hayes, 9 great-grandchildren, and 3 great-great-grandchildren.
Cindy was preceded in death by her parents; husband, James; daughter, Sally (Donald) Conrad, and an infant daughter.
With the hope of helping others, Cindy willed her body to the Indiana University School of Medicine, Anatomical Education Program.
A private service will be held at a later date. There will be no visitation.
The family would like to thank the special staff at Miller's Merry Manor and Hospice nurses for the loving care they provided to Cindy.
Memorial donations are suggested to the Center for Hospice of Elkhart County, 22579 Old U.S. 20, Elkhart, IN 46516. To leave the family an online condolence, please visit www.hahnfuneralhomes.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Dec. 29, 2019