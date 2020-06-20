Ernest Berkley
1956 - 2020
Ernest Berkley

Feb. 7, 1956 - June 13, 2020

DOWAGIAC, MI - Ernest Berkley, 64, of Dowagiac, passed away on Saturday, June 13, 2020, at his home, with his loving wife by his side.

Ernest was born on February 7, 1956, in Chicago, Illinois to Griffin and Willie Mae (Ford) Berkley.

He graduated from Dowagiac Union High School in 1974. On August 20, 1977, he married the love of his life, Deborah “Debi” Pompey. To this union three beautiful daughters were born. Ernest worked for many years in the maintenance department for the Dowagiac City Housing Commission.

Ernest loved being with his family and friends. He was always the life of the party, whether it was singing karaoke or serving up his famous BBQ. When he wasn't working or throwing a party, he was watching anything Notre Dame sports related.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Griffin and Willie Mae Berkley, and a sister, Joyce Gresham.

Ernest is survived by his wife, Debi Berkley of Dowagiac; daughters, Tara Alderman of Kingsland, Georgia, Monique Pompey of Indianapolis, Indiana, and Heather Browder of South Bend, Indiana; five grandchildren, Jourden (Mike) Cook, Tyra Williams, Taryn Alderman, Jacen Worsham, and Josef Patterson; two great-grandchildren, Kainan Williams and Madison Cook; sisters, Mary (Reynold) Blue and Marnita Wingard; brother, Vernon Gresham, and a host of special nieces and nephews.

Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at Brown Funeral Home, 521 E. Main St., Niles. A time of visitation will be held from 12:00 PM - 2:00 PM, with services starting promptly at 2:00 PM.

Condolences, photos, and memories may be left for the family at www.BrownFuneralHomeNiles.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Brown Funeral Home & Cremation Services, of Niles.


Published in South Bend Tribune on Jun. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
23
Visitation
12:00 - 02:00 PM
Brown Funeral Home and Cremation Services
JUN
23
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Brown Funeral Home and Cremation Services
Funeral services provided by
Brown Funeral Home and Cremation Services
521 E. Main Street
Niles, MI 49120
269-683-1155
