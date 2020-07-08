1/1
Ernest Edward Berzai
1953 - 2020
Ernest Edward Berzai

Feb. 15, 1953 - July 5, 2020

NORTH LIBERTY, IN - Ernest “Ernie” Berzai, 67, passed away on July 5, 2020. Ernie was born in South Bend, Indiana on February 15, 1953 to Ernest and Lorraine (Wrobleski) Berzai. Ernie was a lifelong resident of the South Bend, Indiana area where he lived with his wife and his three sons. He was a former President and member of the D.F.V. German Club until its closure in 2009. He enjoyed spending time fishing, golfing, working on his motorcycles, spending time with his dogs, and feeding his backyard birds. Ernie was an expert horseshoe player and ran a friendly league for many years. He was a founding member of the Turkey Bowl in 1966.

Ernie was preceded in death by his father, Ernest Edward Berzai and his mother, Lorraine (Wrobleski) Berzai. He is survived by his wife, Nancy (Overlease) Berzai; brothers, Patrick (Denise) Berzai, Kenny (Kathi) Berzai, and Jerry (Lori) Berzai; and his sons, Ernest (Adrienne) Berzai, Scott (Stephanie) Berzai, and Kevin Berzai.

Visitation for friends and family will be held on July 11, 2020 from 10:00am to 2:00pm at the Kaniewski Funeral Home. 3545 N. Bendix Dr., South Bend, IN 46628.


Published in South Bend Tribune on Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
11
Visitation
10:00 - 02:00 PM
Kaniewski Funeral Homes
Funeral services provided by
Kaniewski Funeral Homes
3545 North Bendix Drive
South Bend, IN 46628
(574) 277-4444
