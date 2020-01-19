|
Ernest “Bud” H.
Miller Jr.
Nov. 12, 1932 - Jan. 16, 2020
GRANGER, IN - Ernest “Bud” H. Miller Jr., age 87, of Granger, IN passed away on January 16, 2020. He was born on November 12, 1932 in Mishawaka, Indiana to Ernest H. and Alice Miller Sr. Bud was inducted into the United States Army on February 24, 1953 in Indianapolis, IN. He served during the Korean War and was Honorably Discharged on December 22, 1954 in Fort Sheridan, IL. On April 23, 1955 Bud married the love of his life, Bonnie A. Klinedinst and with this happy union they were blessed with two children. He enjoyed sports and attending his grandchildren's sporting events, theater plays, marching bands, Notre Dame women's basketball, and most importantly spending time with his grandchildren. Bud was a proud member of the American Legion Post 365. Bud is survived by his wife, Bonnie A. Miller of Granger, IN; children, Don L. (Nancy) Miller of Elkhart, IN and Becky (Bill) Swain of Goshen, IN; grandchildren, Sarah, Carlee, and Paige Miller, Stephanie Swain, Tracy (Charlie) Walesa, Kim (Kyle) Magnuson, and Samantha (Tyler); several nieces, nephews, and cousins. He is preceded in death by his parents; and sister, Jackie Polman. Funeral service will be held on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Chapel Hill Funeral Home, 10776 McKinley Hwy., Osceola, IN 46561. Friends may visit Monday, January 20, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Chapel Hill Funeral Home. Please share a remembrance or condolence with Bud's family through the online guestbook at chapelhillmemorial.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Jan. 19, 2020