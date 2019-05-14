Home

Hoven Funeral Home, Inc. - Buchanan
414 East Front Street
Buchanan, MI 49107
(269) 695-2363
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ernest Herman "Ernie" Backus

Ernest Herman "Ernie" Backus Obituary

Ernest Herman "Ernie" Backus Obituary
Ernest “Ernie” Herman Backus

May 27, 1940 - May 12, 2019

NILES, MI - Ernest “Ernie” Herman Backus, 78, of Niles, passed away on Sunday, May 12, 2019 at Brentwood of Niles.

Ernie was born on May 27, 1940 to the late Carl and Matie Backus in Buchanan, MI. On May 29, 1976, he married Clarimond “Jean” LaJean Grubbs. He worked for Clark Equipment and AT&T. Ernie was a U.S. Navy Veteran. He enjoyed bowling, fishing, and playing cards; mostly he loved being with his family.

He is survived by his children, Dan Hushower, Randy (Pam) Hushower, Roxanne (Don) Wolfram, Tammy (John) Block, and Deborah (Randy) Strefling, 11 grandchildren, 11 great- grandchildren, and one great-great-grandson.

Ernie is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Clarimond “Jean” Backus; grandson, Dameon Hushower; and 11 siblings.

Visitation for Ernie will be held from 5 -7 pm on Thursday, May 16, 2019 at Hoven Funeral Home. Funeral Service will be at 11 am on Friday, May 17, 2019 at Hoven Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Silverbrook Cemetery, Niles. Memorial donations may be made to , PO Box 96011, Washington, DC 20090-6011; or Caring Circle, 4025 Health Park Lane, St. Joseph, MI 49085. Online condolences may be made at www.hovenfunerals.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on May 14, 2019
