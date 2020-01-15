|
Ernest J. Brambert Jr.
Feb. 12, 1958 - Jan. 12, 2020
CINCINNATI, OH - Ernie Brambert, 61, of Cincinnati (formerly South Bend) passed away following a courageous 3-year battle with ALS. Born to Ernest Brambert Sr. & Martha of South Bend, he loved nature, his cats, & photography, & enjoyed each day. He kept his quick wit until the end. He is survived by son, Jake Collamer of Cincinnati, 5 sisters, many relatives & friends. He was preceded by parents, two brothers, & a sister, who died at birth. In lieu of flowers, donations to Jacob Collamer or the ALS Foundation. Celebration of life in Cincinnati this month, and in South Bend in the spring.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Jan. 15, 2020