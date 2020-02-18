|
Ernestine J. Gardner
Dec. 4, 1937 - Feb. 11, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Ernestine J. Gardner, 82, of South Bend, passed away Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at Hospice House of South Bend.
She was born December 4, 1937 in North Bergen, New Jersey, to the late Victor and Antoinette (Manalio) Benedetto. On December 5, 1959 in West New York, New Jersey, she married George W. Gardner; he preceded her in death. She was also preceded in death by her parents, daughter, Susan J. Gardner and a brother, Anthony Benedetto.
She was a member of Sacred Heart of Jesus Church, as well as the Rosary Society.
Surviving are her two children, Jessica (James) Taller of South Bend and David (Ernestine) Gardner of South Bend; two grandchildren, Stephen and Mariah Taller; and a sister, Marie Wolfrum of Bethel, Pennsylvania.
A Memorial Mass will be at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, February 22, 2020 at Sacred Heart of Jesus Church, 63568 US 31 South, South Bend, Indiana 46614. Interment will follow at Mount Calvary Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be offered to the church in Ernestine's memory. Online condolences may be sent to the Gardner family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.
Palmer Funeral Home - Guisinger Chapel, 3718 South Michigan Street, South Bend, Indiana 46614 is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Feb. 18, 2020