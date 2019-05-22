Resources More Obituaries for Ernestine Matthews Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Ernestine Matthews

Oct. 7, 1932 - May 16, 2019



DOWAGIAC, MI - Ernestine Matthews, 86, of Dowagiac passed away on Thursday, May 16, 2019, at Hanson Hospice Center in Stevensville with her family by her side.



A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Sunday, May 26, 2019, at 2:00 PM at the First United Methodist Church, 326 N. Lowe St., Dowagiac, with Pastor Jodi Cartwright officiating. Friends may visit with the family on Sunday, from 12:00 PM until the time of service at the church. Memorial contributions may be made to Hanson Hospice Center or the First United Methodist Church. Those wishing to leave a condolence online may do so at www.clarkch.com.



Ernestine was born in Rivervale, Arkansas on October 7, 1932, to Marvin C. and Lela M. (Huffman) Richmond, the oldest of three daughters. Her family moved back and forth between Arkansas and Michigan before finally settling in Michigan in 1937. Her father worked several jobs and eventually bought a piece of timber and began Richmond Brothers Sawmill. Ernestine had a knack for numbers and helped her father with payroll when she was just ten years old.



On August 3, 1948, she married the love of her life, Douglas Matthews in Angola, IN. Douglas preceded her in death in January 2018. Doug and Ernestine lived in St. Charles, Michigan until they moved to Dowagiac in 1962 with their six children to run a lumber mill. Doug ran the operations and Ernestine ran the office of Richmond Lumber Company for more than 20 years. Ernestine later worked as a real estate agent and broker for 35 years, operating her own business, Matthews Real Estate. She was a part of many organizations throughout her life: Beta Sigma Phi sorority, Antlerette's, Habitat for Humanity (treasurer), PAGOTA Club, and a Cub Scout Leader in St. Charles Michigan. Ernestine had a strong faith in God; she was a long time member of the Dowagiac First United Methodist Church where she was the finance officer and leader for the Methodist Youth Fellowship. Ernestine was a loving and generous person and was known for her passion of wanting to help other people in her community. She was the Matriarch of her family and was always there to help family members with anything they needed. She loved her family, and will be greatly missed by all who knew her.



Ernestine is survived by her children, Linda (Barry) Gardner of Dowagiac, Terry (Sally) Matthews of Dowagiac, Mikel (Shelley) Matthews of San Antonio, TX, and Greg (Sue) Matthews of Dowagiac; grandchildren, Dawn (Don) East, Chad (Tammy) Gardner, Lisa (Gregg) Speaks, Ron (Heidi) Matthews, Mikel Matthews, Jr., Tami (Andy) Erickson, Heather Matthews, Doug (Nikki) Matthews, and Josh Rose; 17 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; sisters, Jeweldine Newman and Imogene (James) Stapleton; brother-in-law, Tom Mikulski; sisters-in-law, Kay Matthews and Delores Matthews, and numerous nieces and nephews.



Ernestine was preceded in death by her husband; her parents; children, Ronald Matthews and Kevin Matthews; brothers-in-law, Bruce Matthews, Phillip Matthews, Earl Bennett, and Richard Newman; and sisters-in-law, Sharon Bennett and Sandra Mikulski. Published in South Bend Tribune on May 22, 2019