Deacon Ervin Kuspa
August 24, 1929 - May 10, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Ervin Kuspa, 90, passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by his family on Sunday, May 10, 2020.
Ervin was born August 24, 1929 in Crumstown, IN to the late Vincent and Francis (Stajback) Kuspa. On September 3, 1955 in St. Adalbert Catholic Church, Ervin married his loving wife of 64 years, Veronica (Ciesielski) Kuspa; she preceded him in death on November 1, 2019.
Those left to cherish the memory of Ervin include his children, Ervin J. (Janice) Kuspa, Debra Kuspa, and Thomas Kuspa; grandchildren, Jason (Mary) Kuspa, Adam Kuspa, and Stephanie (Ryan) Debaillie; and great-grandchildren, Ryder Debaillie and Kiara Sisti.
Ervin was a member of St. Adalbert Catholic Church. He was a graduate of Central High School, Class of 1948. He enlisted in the United States Army and served in Korea. Ervin worked for Sears, and retired from the South Bend Water Works.
Ervin attended St. Cyril & Methodist Seminary, and was the first married deacon ordained for the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend by Bishop Pursley on May 15, 1971. Ervin serviced the church at St. Anthony, St. Adalbert, and Our Lady of Hungary School. Ervin formed a Bible class and enjoyed the many years he spent with them. He served as a chaplain to the Achievement Forum, Legion of Mary, Chopin Fine Arts, Anchor Conservation Club, and Polish Businessman Association. His greatest joy was serving the church and the people.
Ervin was a Boy Scout Leader Troop 308, member of the St. Vincent De Paul Society and Holy Name Society. He was a member of the American Legion Post #357, and the Knights of Columbus. Ervin served as a councilman for the 6th District of South Bend, and was a former St. Joseph Funeral Home and Cemetery Board Member and Cemetery President.
Ervin enjoyed gardening, fishing, feeding his birds, and spending time with family. He was a loving, husband, father, and Dzia-Dzia.
Visitation for Ervin will be held 3:00 pm to 7:00 pm Thursday, May 14, 2020 in ST. JOSEPH FUNERAL HOME, 824 S. Mayflower Rd. with a Rosary to be prayed at 5:00 pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 am Friday, May 15, 2020 in St. Adalbert Catholic Church. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery. Social distancing practices and masks are required during services.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Adalbert Catholic Church.
Condolences for the family may be made at www.sjfh.net.
Published in South Bend Tribune on May 13, 2020.