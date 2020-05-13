Ervin Kuspa
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Ervin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Deacon Ervin Kuspa

August 24, 1929 - May 10, 2020

SOUTH BEND, IN - Ervin Kuspa, 90, passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by his family on Sunday, May 10, 2020.

Ervin was born August 24, 1929 in Crumstown, IN to the late Vincent and Francis (Stajback) Kuspa. On September 3, 1955 in St. Adalbert Catholic Church, Ervin married his loving wife of 64 years, Veronica (Ciesielski) Kuspa; she preceded him in death on November 1, 2019.

Those left to cherish the memory of Ervin include his children, Ervin J. (Janice) Kuspa, Debra Kuspa, and Thomas Kuspa; grandchildren, Jason (Mary) Kuspa, Adam Kuspa, and Stephanie (Ryan) Debaillie; and great-grandchildren, Ryder Debaillie and Kiara Sisti.

Ervin was a member of St. Adalbert Catholic Church. He was a graduate of Central High School, Class of 1948. He enlisted in the United States Army and served in Korea. Ervin worked for Sears, and retired from the South Bend Water Works.

Ervin attended St. Cyril & Methodist Seminary, and was the first married deacon ordained for the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend by Bishop Pursley on May 15, 1971. Ervin serviced the church at St. Anthony, St. Adalbert, and Our Lady of Hungary School. Ervin formed a Bible class and enjoyed the many years he spent with them. He served as a chaplain to the Achievement Forum, Legion of Mary, Chopin Fine Arts, Anchor Conservation Club, and Polish Businessman Association. His greatest joy was serving the church and the people.

Ervin was a Boy Scout Leader Troop 308, member of the St. Vincent De Paul Society and Holy Name Society. He was a member of the American Legion Post #357, and the Knights of Columbus. Ervin served as a councilman for the 6th District of South Bend, and was a former St. Joseph Funeral Home and Cemetery Board Member and Cemetery President.

Ervin enjoyed gardening, fishing, feeding his birds, and spending time with family. He was a loving, husband, father, and Dzia-Dzia.

Visitation for Ervin will be held 3:00 pm to 7:00 pm Thursday, May 14, 2020 in ST. JOSEPH FUNERAL HOME, 824 S. Mayflower Rd. with a Rosary to be prayed at 5:00 pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 am Friday, May 15, 2020 in St. Adalbert Catholic Church. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery. Social distancing practices and masks are required during services.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Adalbert Catholic Church.

Condolences for the family may be made at www.sjfh.net.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in South Bend Tribune on May 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
14
Visitation
03:00 - 07:00 PM
ST. JOSEPH FUNERAL HOME AND CEMETERY
Send Flowers
MAY
14
Rosary
05:00 PM
ST. JOSEPH FUNERAL HOME AND CEMETERY
Send Flowers
MAY
15
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Adalbert Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
ST. JOSEPH FUNERAL HOME AND CEMETERY
824 SOUTH MAYFLOWER ROAD
South Bend, IN 46619-2232
(574) 288-4685
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
May 13, 2020
y sympathy and prayers for the family and for the repose of the soul of Erv. May he be welcomed into heaven with the words well done good and faithful servant. God bless the family.
Deacon
Coworker
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved