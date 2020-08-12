1/1
Ervin M. Swift
Ervin M. Swift

April 15, 1923 - August 8, 2020

EDWARDSBURG, MI - Ervin M. Swift, 97, passed away at 6:00 pm, Saturday. Erv graduated from Central High School in South Bend in 1941. After high school he attended Purdue University. While at Purdue he was drafted by the Army during WWII. Erv served three years as a Quartermaster and was stationed in the South Pacific. He became part of the initial occupational forces that entered Japan after their unconditional surrender in September 1945. After being discharged he returned to Purdue to receive his degree in 1950. Erv was the owner of United Heating and Plumbing in South Bend until he retired. He was a member of the American Legion Post 365 and the Knights of Columbus in Edwardsburg, MI.

Erv is survived by his brother, Richard Swift and many dear nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Anthony & Mary Ann (Buczkowski) Swiatowy; brother, Raymond Swift: and a sister, Marie Powers.

Visitation will be TODAY, 10:30 am-11:30 am with a Funeral service beginning at 11:30 am in St. Joseph Funeral Home chapel, Mayflower Rd. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery. Condolences for the family may be made at www.sjfh.net.


Published in South Bend Tribune on Aug. 12, 2020.
