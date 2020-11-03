1/1
Estelle Ann Pedace

May 10, 1932 - Oct. 28, 2020

LACROSSE, WI -

Estelle Ann Pedace passed away at Hillview Heath Care Center in La Crosse, WI on October 28, 2020, at the age of 88. She was born on May 10, 1932 in Norwich, Connecticut, to Edmund Olsson and Doris (Adams) Olsson. Estelle leaves behind her sister, Nancy (Bill) Missino of Norwich, CT; three children, Nancy (John) Birkla of Louisville, KY, John (Terri) Pedace and Bill (Diane) Pedace, both of La Crosse, Wisconsin; as well as six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Her husband John preceded her in death by eight days. A Funeral Mass will be held at Mary Mother of the Church Catholic Parish for both Estelle and John on November 7 at 11am. Memory tables will be on display at the church on Saturday beginning at 10:30 am. All Covid 19 protocols will be followed. The Mass can be viewed live-streamed beginning with a Eulogy at 11:00 am at www.mmoclacrosse.org. A private interment ceremony of Estelle and John's ashes will take place at the Catholic Cemetery of La Crosse following the Mass. Memorials may be given to the Mary Mother of the Church (MMOC) Building Fund or to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, 4500 Montgomery Ave. Suite 1100 N, Bethesda, MD 20814 in their memory. Please visit www.schumacher-kish.com for a full obituary and online guestbook.


Published in South Bend Tribune on Nov. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
7
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
Mary Mother of the Church Catholic Parish
November 2, 2020
Estelle and John are together. God bless them both.
Kathy Trussoni
November 2, 2020
John, Nancy, Bill From our family to yours, we will pray that peace can find it's way into your family after loosing both of your parents. Ein Prost and God Bless, Tom and Betty-
Thomas Helgeson
November 1, 2020
My thoughts and prayers are with you all! I had the privilege to know Estelle, who always treated me with kindness. She had a great sense of humor and I always enjoyed her manicotti! Estelle left the world a better place because of her selfless generosity.
Linda Wissing
Friend
November 1, 2020
Estelle could tell a story like no one else. However, my favorite was always the grey poupon story that she told on numerous occasions. In the middle of her stories she would say, " but you didn't hear that from me". I feel lucky to have called her a friend.
Jackie Anderson
Friend
November 1, 2020
John and Terri-I can't express any more deeply my sympathy to you and your family for losing both parents in such a short time. My prayers are with you.
Carolyn R. Muchow
October 31, 2020
Photo taken 10/20/20
Dear Mom
Thanks for bringing us such joy and laughs right until the very last visit.
What a wonderful mom you always have been. Your light shines forever bright!
Love Bill
William Pedace
Son
October 30, 2020
Through my sadness, I’ve been able to tap into some joy knowing that you only had to spend 8 days alone before joining Dad in your blessed forever after together.
I will always love you Momma. ❤
Nancy Birkla
Daughter
