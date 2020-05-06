Esther F. Hay
Sept. 11, 1919 - May 3, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Esther F. Hay, 100, passed away on Sunday, May 3, 2020 at Caring Junction Elderly Care.
She was born on September 11, 1919 to Edward and Bernice (Wroblewski) Ginter. Esther was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Phillip on June 28, 1998, brother, Donald M. Ginter, sister, Gertrude A. Thomas, daughters-in-law, Cindy Hay and Kathy Hay, and grandson, Justin Robert Hay.
Esther is survived by her three sons: Robert (Jean) Hay of South Bend, David W. Hay of Lakeland, FL, and Earl L. Hay of Severance, CO; five grandchildren: Kimberly Pickens, Kelly (Mathew) Willoughby, Chad Hay, Phillip Hay, and Michelle (Johnny) Starling, and eight great-grandchildren.
She was employed by Associates for 19 years and then went to work for South Bend Lathe and Appletree Day Care. She was a certified cosmetologist and worked nights and weekends as a beautician. Work, raising three sons, plus living on a farm left little time for anything else, the first two-thirds of her life. Once retirement age arrived, she and Phillip were able to travel much of the United States, including Alaska. One of the most enjoyable times was when they went fishing in Minnesota for 6 weeks. She was a very accomplished knitter, who made many of her own clothes. Having lived over a century, she saw many changes in life, from farming with horses to the invention of tractors. She also lived through The Depression and WWII when the whole country came together. As to the current time of cell phones and other technologies, Esther never really embraced those. She preferred her pastime hobbies such as reading, knitting, talking on the phone with friends, spending time with her family, and her beloved dog, Lassie.
Esther was a member of the Sumption Prairie United Methodist Church, Lakeville Chapter #479, Order of Eastern Star, Indiana Farm Bureau, and the Red Hat Club.
In lieu of flowers the family would like memorial contributions be made in Esther's name to Center for Hospice, 501 Comfort Place, Mishawaka, IN 46545; Shriner's Hospital for Children-Chicago, 2211 North Oak Park Avenue, Chicago, IL 60707-3392; or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Private visitation will be on Wednesday, May 6 at Hanley and Sons Funeral Home “Southwest Chapel” located at 23421 State Road 23/West Ireland Road, South Bend. A private family graveside service will take place on Thursday, May 7 at Southlawn Cemetery with Pastor Scott Taylor officiating.
Published in South Bend Tribune on May 6, 2020.