Esther L. Bartels
April 5, 1921 - Dec. 26, 2019
DOWAGIAC, MI - Esther L. Bartels, 98, passed away Thursday, December 26, 2019, at the Cass County Medical Facility in Cassopolis.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 11:00 A.M. Friday, January 3, 2020, at Clark Chapel, 405 Center St., Dowagiac, with Pastor Stacey Wilder and Pastor Robert Zuhl officiating. Burial will follow at Mission Hills Memorial Gardens. Friends may visit with the family Friday from 10:00 A.M. until the time of service at the funeral home. Memorial contributions in Esther's name may be made to . Those wishing to sign Esther's Memory Book online may do so at www.clarkch.com.
Esther was born April 5, 1921, to Fred and Emma (Baumgartner) Zuhl in Hart, Michigan. She graduated from Hart High School. On August 31, 1947, she married the love of her life, William Bartels Jr. in Eau Claire, MI. She worked for Queens Way for over 30 years selling women's clothing before her retirement. In her spare time, she loved gardening. She had a strong faith in God and that showed through her lifelong commitment to Calvary Bible Church in Dowagiac where she played the piano and organ. Most of all she loved her family and will be missed by all who knew her.
Esther is survived by her children, Larry (Karen) Bartels, Karen (Greg) Holbury, and Sharen (Bruce) Cooper; 6 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; and siblings, Robert (Margery) Zuhl and Herbert Zuhl. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, William Bartels Jr. and brother, Fred Zuhl, Jr.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Dec. 30, 2019