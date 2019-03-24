Esther M. Bartels



June 7, 1931 - March 20, 2019



VANDALIA, MI - Esther M. Bartels, age 87, of Vandalia, died peacefully Wednesday, March 20, 2019 in the comfort of her family's presence.



She was born June 7, 1931 in Thornton, Illinois to Joseph and Mary Federowski. She married Henry “Hank” Bartels June 13, 1953 in Chicago Heights, Illinois.



She was preceded in death by Henry “Hank,” and John (son), and survived by Lawrence “Larry” (son), Mary (daughter), Jean Ann (daughter), Amanda (granddaughter), as well as extended family.



Esther worked at Youngstown Steel Mill. She moved to Vandalia, Michigan in the late ‘50's. She worked most of her life as a truck farmer. Her garden was a farm. She had been a long time participating member of South Bend Farmer's Market and did a short stint at Benton Harbor Market. In the 60's and 70's she sold produce at the family farm stand. She was a steward of the land. She appreciated her land, trying to take care of it through conscientious management and conservancy.



She enjoyed much of life, travelling when she could, and was very good at Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy, music, especially opera and a good polka, bonus if there was room to dance. She loved to read, usually in the winter when the fields are at rest. She was amazingly diverse; there wasn't anything or anyone she wouldn't care to talk about or with. She was always curious to find out more. She was a keeper of so many stories.



She may not have been a saint but she seemed to be there when she was needed.



It is sad she is gone physically; she will always be with us. She lived a good long life.



She is loved, admired, and respected.



Szczesc Boze. idz z Bogiem.



Family and friends may gather Friday, March 29, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. A service will be held Saturday, March 30, 2019 at 12:00 Noon, with visitation following from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. in Connelly Chapel Wagner Family Funerals, 202 North Broadway Street, Cassopolis, MI 49031.



The family prefers contributions be made in Esther's memory to the Center for Hospice Care, 111 Sunnybrook Court, South Bend, Indiana 46632.



Arrangements have been entrusted to Connelly Chapel Wagner Family Funerals, Cassopolis.



Please share a memory or a message online: wagnercares.com. Published in South Bend Tribune on Mar. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary