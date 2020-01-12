|
Esther Mae Thomas
Sept. 7, 1931 - Jan. 10, 2020
THREE OAKS, MI - Esther Mae Thomas, age 88, of Three Oaks, died peacefully, Friday, January 10, 2020 in the presence of her family.
Esther was born September 7, 1931 in Three Oaks, Michigan, the youngest of eight children, to Arthur and Bessie Martin. She married Gerald “Jerry” Thomas, Sr. November 4, 1951 in Benton Harbor, Michigan. He preceded her in death on January 25, 2015.
Esther played piano for Sunday School at Three Oaks United Methodist Church, of which she was a member for many years. She had a green thumb and loved her flowers and plants. She enjoyed quilting, knitting, and crocheting. Esther loved to cook and later continued this by cooking for gatherings and functions in the area.
Esther will be greatly missed by family and friends. She is survived by four daughters, Debbie Thomas of Alexandria, Indiana, Jeanie (Bruce) Hauch of Sawyer, Cheryl Thomas of Three Oaks, and Dawn Cooney of Apache Junction, Arizona; four sons, Dave (Gloria) Thomas of Three Oaks, Roger (Karen) Thomas of South Bend, Indiana, Gerald (Fawn) Thomas, Jr. of Lebanon, Illinois, and Mark Thomas of Three Oaks: twenty-one grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
In addition to her parents and husband of sixty-three years, Esther was preceded in death by one son, Paul Thomas; two sisters, Juanita Dickey and Ruth Warren: and five brothers, Wade Martin, John Martin, Bill Martin, Bob Martin, and David Martin.
Family and friends will gather Wednesday, January 15, 2020, from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., in Pobocik Chapel Wagner Family Funerals, 106 Ash Street East, Three Oaks. Funeral services will be held Thursday, January 16, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. in Three Oaks United Methodist Church, 2 East Sycamore Street, Three Oaks, with The Reverend Brenda Ludwig officiating.
Mrs. Thomas' remains will be laid to rest beside her husband in Posey Chapel Cemetery, LaPorte, Indiana.
The family prefers contributions be made in Esther's memory to Spring Creek School Restoration Fund, c/o Three Oaks Township Hall, 6810 US Highway 12, Post Office Box 55, Three Oaks, Michigan, 49128.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Pobocik Chapel Wagner Family Funerals, Three Oaks.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Jan. 12, 2020