|
|
Esther Michels
March 20, 1926 - Oct. 3, 2019
ELKHART, IN - Esther L. Michels entered into eternal rest on October 3, 2019 at Eastlake Nursing and Rehabilitation Center at the glorious age of 93 years young. She was born March 20, 1926 in South Bend, Indiana to Harold & Bernice (Miller) McCuen, who preceded her in death.
Esther received her education through the South Bend and Mishawaka School Systems. There she loved being in the school music programs.
Esther married Nick Michels on March 3, 1946 after being engaged for 2 years, during which time Nick served in the Military. Esther and Nick were a faithfully devoted couple. They adopted a son, Terry Michels, who preceded them in death in 1991. She was also preceded in death by her grandson, Christopher Michels and 9 siblings.
Esther lived in South Bend, IN, Dowagiac, MI, Ft. Lauderdale, FL, and Sarasota, FL. She was quite involved in church work and choirs until they moved from Florida to South Bend.
After the death of her husband in 2009, she moved to St. Paul's Retirement Home, where she enjoyed playing Bells, was active in their choir program, and enjoyed bingo.
Esther loved her family very much. Those who survive to cherish her memories are her daughter-in-law, Barbara Hill of Elkhart; one grandson, Douglas (Kristina) Michels; one loving great-granddaughter, Haleigh Michels, and numerous nieces and nephews.
A private burial will take place at a later date at St. Joe Valley Memorial Park.
Elkhart Cremation Services has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Oct. 4, 2019