Esther Pearl Lemke
Nov. 7, 1921 - Dec. 8, 2019
GRANGER, IN - Esther Pearl Lemke, 98 years old, passed away on Sunday, December 8 in the Village at Arborwood. She was born November 7, 1921 in South Bend, Indiana to Ira and Meta (Haiden) Gilbert. She was preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Lois Melahn of South Bend and a brother, Roy M. Gilbert of Indianapolis, Indiana.
Esther graduated from Riley High School in 1939. On January 9, 1947, she married Woodrow T. Lemke who preceded her in death in 2001 after 54 years of marriage. She lived in South Bend and Granger until moving to Clearwater, Florida in 1976 to care for her ailing parents. She returned to Granger in 2008 after the death of her husband.
She is survived by two daughters, Sharon Diane (Richard) Butler of Elkhart, Indiana and Vicki Jo (Larry) Narup of Florissant, Missouri; a grandson, Jason (Esperance) Young of Ponca City, Oklahoma; one great-granddaughter, Emmanuel Grace, five nephews, and two nieces.
Esther was employed at I&M Electric, IBM in South Bend, and Penn High School in Mishawaka, from which she retired. She was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church in South Bend until moving to Florida where she was a member of First Lutheran Church of Clearwater, Florida; and upon her return to Granger, Indiana, she again became a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church. She was also a member of AT&T Pioneers.
Bubb Funeral Chapel is assisting with arrangements. Burial will be at the Sylvan Abbey Cemetery in Clearwater, Florida. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 51490 Laurel Road, South Bend, Indiana.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Dec. 10, 2019