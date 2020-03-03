|
|
Esther “June”
Sherman
Jan. 10, 1922 - Feb. 29, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - June Sherman, 98 years old, of South Bend, IN, passed away at 1:07 pm on February 29 at Wellbrooke of South Bend, where she had resided since May 2015.
June was the first of three children born in South Bend to the late Norman and Esther (Fairchild) Cook. She attended Riley High School. In her early years, she worked for Campbell Box and Tag Company as well as for Indiana Bell Telephone Company as a telephone operator.
June was 15 years old when she met her future husband, Hymie, while attending a dance. Five years later, they married on January 5, 1942 in the home of Frank Kopinski, Justice of the Peace. Hymie and June celebrated their 65th anniversary before his death on September 2, 2007.
Once married, June's main focus was being a caring wife and mother. June took great pride in being a homemaker and keeping a spotless home! Her homemade fudge was a family favorite at holidays. She enjoyed doing crossword and jigsaw puzzles and watching game shows. Her granddaughter Kim and niece Sherry both encouraged her enjoyment of reading, with regular trips to the library. Whenever the opportunity came, June and Hymie could be found on the dance floor - especially if the band was playing “Mack the Knife.”
June and Hymie made their home for over 60 years on Johnson Street and filled it with great memories for our family to carry with us forever....the basketball court built around a big oak tree...the little motor car...the basement bar room with thousands of pictures covering the walls...and the Sherman's Cleaners Truck parked on the street. They are together once again, sharing a drink and a dance in Heaven! We will always love you and will miss you forever!
June was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Norma Jean (Red) Carter; brother, Gerald (Jerry) Cook; and her husband, Hymie.
She is survived by son, David (Nancy); daughter, Cathy; and her sister-in-law, Judy Cook.
She was the proud grandma of six grandchildren: Jeff (Kelly) Sherman, Kim (Mike) Brassell, Stacy (Paul) Bogdanski, Scott (Brandie) Sherman, Kelly Szczechowski, and Lisa Sherman. She also had thirteen great-grandchildren whom she loved dearly: Macy and Brady Sherman, Zach and Nick Brassell, Anna, Ben and Allison Bogdanski, Tyler and Brianna Sherman, Nate VanHeesbeke, and Ethan, Jake and Mitchell Emenaker.
She was a member of the Moose Lodge, Post 8748, and The American Legion. She enjoyed attending sporting events and performances in which her grandchildren and great-grandchildren participated. June was also an avid Chicago Cubs fan.
Services will be held at McGann Hay - Forest G. Hay Funeral Home, 435 South Ironwood Drive, South Bend, IN on Thursday, March 5, with visitation from 10 am - 12pm, and services at 12 pm. Burial to follow at St. Joseph Valley Memorial Park, Granger, IN.
The family would like to thank Heartland Hospice for their wonderful care and services, along with the staff of Wellbrooke.
To send condolences to the family, please visit www.McGannHay.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Mar. 3, 2020