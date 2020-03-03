Home

POWERED BY

Services
McGann Hay, Forest G. Hay Chapel
435 S. Ironwood Dr.
South Bend, IN 46615
(574) 232-1411
Resources
More Obituaries for Esther Sherman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Esther "June" Sherman

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Esther “June”

Sherman

Jan. 10, 1922 - Feb. 29, 2020

SOUTH BEND, IN - June Sherman, 98 years old, of South Bend, IN, passed away at 1:07 pm on February 29 at Wellbrooke of South Bend, where she had resided since May 2015.

June was the first of three children born in South Bend to the late Norman and Esther (Fairchild) Cook. She attended Riley High School. In her early years, she worked for Campbell Box and Tag Company as well as for Indiana Bell Telephone Company as a telephone operator.

June was 15 years old when she met her future husband, Hymie, while attending a dance. Five years later, they married on January 5, 1942 in the home of Frank Kopinski, Justice of the Peace. Hymie and June celebrated their 65th anniversary before his death on September 2, 2007.

Once married, June's main focus was being a caring wife and mother. June took great pride in being a homemaker and keeping a spotless home! Her homemade fudge was a family favorite at holidays. She enjoyed doing crossword and jigsaw puzzles and watching game shows. Her granddaughter Kim and niece Sherry both encouraged her enjoyment of reading, with regular trips to the library. Whenever the opportunity came, June and Hymie could be found on the dance floor - especially if the band was playing “Mack the Knife.”

June and Hymie made their home for over 60 years on Johnson Street and filled it with great memories for our family to carry with us forever....the basketball court built around a big oak tree...the little motor car...the basement bar room with thousands of pictures covering the walls...and the Sherman's Cleaners Truck parked on the street. They are together once again, sharing a drink and a dance in Heaven! We will always love you and will miss you forever!

June was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Norma Jean (Red) Carter; brother, Gerald (Jerry) Cook; and her husband, Hymie.

She is survived by son, David (Nancy); daughter, Cathy; and her sister-in-law, Judy Cook.

She was the proud grandma of six grandchildren: Jeff (Kelly) Sherman, Kim (Mike) Brassell, Stacy (Paul) Bogdanski, Scott (Brandie) Sherman, Kelly Szczechowski, and Lisa Sherman. She also had thirteen great-grandchildren whom she loved dearly: Macy and Brady Sherman, Zach and Nick Brassell, Anna, Ben and Allison Bogdanski, Tyler and Brianna Sherman, Nate VanHeesbeke, and Ethan, Jake and Mitchell Emenaker.

She was a member of the Moose Lodge, Post 8748, and The American Legion. She enjoyed attending sporting events and performances in which her grandchildren and great-grandchildren participated. June was also an avid Chicago Cubs fan.

Services will be held at McGann Hay - Forest G. Hay Funeral Home, 435 South Ironwood Drive, South Bend, IN on Thursday, March 5, with visitation from 10 am - 12pm, and services at 12 pm. Burial to follow at St. Joseph Valley Memorial Park, Granger, IN.

The family would like to thank Heartland Hospice for their wonderful care and services, along with the staff of Wellbrooke.

To send condolences to the family, please visit www.McGannHay.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Mar. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Esther's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McGann Hay, Forest G. Hay Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -