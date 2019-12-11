Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hahn Funeral Home
505 W. 8th Street
Mishawaka, IN 46544
574 255-1474
Resources
More Obituaries for Esther Thompson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Esther Thompson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Esther Thompson Obituary
Esther Thompson

Oct. 3, 1918 - Dec. 9, 2019

MISHAWAKA, IN - Esther Thompson, 101, passed away on Monday, December 9, 2019.

Esther was born on October 3, 1918 in Mishawaka. She was preceded in death by her parents.

On February 3, 1940 she married Greg L. Thompson; he also preceded her in death. Surviving are a daughter, Sandra Weinkauf; grandchildren, Daniel (Pam), Donald, Chris (Chris), and Tom (Diane) Weinkauf; 29 great-grandchildren; and a sister, Katherine Robbins.

Esther worked for the former Studebaker Dealership in Mishawaka for many years and then Will's Card and Party Shop in Mishawaka before retiring. She lived in Ocala, FL from 1969 to 1985 returning to Mishawaka in 1985.

Esther enjoyed most in life her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be on Friday, December 13, 2019 from 12 to 2 p.m. with Funeral services at 2 p.m. in Hahn Funeral Home, Mishawaka.

To leave the family an online condolence, please visit www.hahnfuneralhomes.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Dec. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Esther's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hahn Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -