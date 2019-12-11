|
|
Esther Thompson
Oct. 3, 1918 - Dec. 9, 2019
MISHAWAKA, IN - Esther Thompson, 101, passed away on Monday, December 9, 2019.
Esther was born on October 3, 1918 in Mishawaka. She was preceded in death by her parents.
On February 3, 1940 she married Greg L. Thompson; he also preceded her in death. Surviving are a daughter, Sandra Weinkauf; grandchildren, Daniel (Pam), Donald, Chris (Chris), and Tom (Diane) Weinkauf; 29 great-grandchildren; and a sister, Katherine Robbins.
Esther worked for the former Studebaker Dealership in Mishawaka for many years and then Will's Card and Party Shop in Mishawaka before retiring. She lived in Ocala, FL from 1969 to 1985 returning to Mishawaka in 1985.
Esther enjoyed most in life her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be on Friday, December 13, 2019 from 12 to 2 p.m. with Funeral services at 2 p.m. in Hahn Funeral Home, Mishawaka.
To leave the family an online condolence, please visit www.hahnfuneralhomes.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Dec. 11, 2019