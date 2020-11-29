1/1
Ethel D. Johnson
Ethel D. Johnson

April 15, 1935 - Nov. 21, 2020

CASSOPOLIS, MI -

Ethel Dell Johnson, 85, of Cassopolis, went home to be with the Lord peacefully on Saturday morning, November 21, 2020, in the comfort of her family's presence.

“Sister” as her family called her was born April 15, 1935 in Winona, Mississippi, the fourth child and oldest girl of Joseph and Annie (Mattox) Glover, Sr. At an early age she joined the Summerfield Missionary Baptist Church of Winona where she served as a faithful member.

Sister's family moved to the Cassopolis area in 1954 from Winona, Mississippi. She was a member of Chain Lake Missionary Baptist Church since 1955 where she served in various roles, including on the Missionary Society, the Usher Board, and as a Sunday School Teacher. She married Theopolis “Chat” Johnson May 9, 1964 in Calvin Center, Michigan. Sister was an avid gardener who canned or froze most of what was raised. She was also an enthusiastic seamstress, a skill handed down from her mother who made most of her clothes, blankets, and draperies. Sister worked for Universal Casket Company in Cassopolis, Michigan as a seamstress for over 27 years. She was family-oriented, loved her siblings to death, and enjoyed spending her free time with her late mother until she was no longer able to drive.

Sister loved to read her Bible and had great faith in the Lord. She always found a way to find the bright side of every situation. Yes, she was a true Glover, fussing and yelling, but all who knew her, know it was out of love. She was an avid sports fan and enjoyed watching ball games and also game shows. Wheel of Fortune, Jeopardy and the Price is Right were her favorites.

Sister will be greatly missed by family and friends. She is survived by her husband of 56 years, Theopolis “Chat” Johnson of Cassopolis, Michigan; one daughter, Juanita Glover of Grand Rapids, Michigan; three sons, Kettrell (Karen) Glover of Elkhart, Indiana, Kevin (Marsha) Johnson of San Antonio, Texas, and Kurt (Genelle) Johnson of Caledonia, Michigan; five grandchildren, Kristen Whitworth-Duke of Lansing, Michigan, JaQuari Lopez of San Antonio, Texas, Kurt (Noelle) Johnson II of Grand Rapids, Michigan, Kambri (Felix) Andino, and Jacaree Glover of Elkhart, Indiana; five great-grandchildren, Zoey Lopez, Ryleigh Moore, Kaymara Andino, Jace Andino, and Maizy Johnson; three sisters, Annie Irving of Elkhart, Indiana, Kathleen Alford of Vandalia, Michigan, and Connie McCarter of South Bend, Indiana; four brothers, Bonnie Glover of Chicago, Illinois, William (Brenda) Glover, Marvin (Judy) Glover, and Leonard (Adrienne) Glover, all of Cassopolis, Michigan; and a host of nieces and nephews. Sister has two Godchildren, Aretha Bohannon of Farmington Hills, Michigan and Vance Danzy of Phoenix, Arizona.

She is also survived by her two best friends, Velma Danzy of Grand Rapids, Michigan and Maggie McNair of Nashville, Tennessee, who is also her cousin; they were inseparable as kids. They fought and argued like most cousins do but Sister would light up when Maggie would call her on the phone.

She was preceded in death by her parents; four brothers, Clarence Glover, Joseph Glover, Jr., Alonzo Glover, and her twin, Wadell Glover; one sister-in-law, Jean Glover; and one brother-in-law, Stanley McCarter.

Family and friends will gather Saturday, December 5, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. until time of the Funeral service at 11:00 a.m. in Chain Lake Missionary Baptist Church, 18653 Chain Lake Street, Cassopolis. There will be a wake service at 10:30 for a time of sharing memories and remembrances. Mrs. Johnson will be laid to rest in Calvin Center Cemetery in Calvin Township, Michigan.

The family prefers contributions in memory of Ethel be made to either Chain Lake Missionary Baptist Church, 16853 Chain Lake Street, Cassopolis, Michigan 49031, or Cass County Medical Care Facility, 23770 Hospital Street, Cassopolis, Michigan 49031.

The family wishes to thank family and friends for their prayers and condolences.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Connelly Chapel Wagner Family Funerals, Cassopolis. Please share a memory or a message online at wagnercares.com.


Published in South Bend Tribune on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Connelly Funeral Home
202 N. Broadway,
Cassopolis, MI 49031
269 445-2435
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
November 29, 2020
Sister Juanita! We're sorry for your family's loss, your mother was such sweet and kind lady, and she will be truly missed. May God bless and keep you all in His care. God will give you and your family peace that surpass all understanding. Pastor and Denise Bufkin
Pastor Rayvon and Denise Bufkin
