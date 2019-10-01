|
Ethel E. Adamo
May 06, 1928 - Sept. 28, 2019
SOUTH BEND, IN -
Ethel E. Adamo, 91, of South Bend, IN, passed away at 9:00 p.m. Saturday, September 28, 2019 at Hospice House in Elkhart, IN, surrounded by her loving family.
She was born on May 6, 1928 to the late Louis Talaber and Ethel (Kertesz) Molnar in South Bend, IN, and was a lifelong resident. Along with her parents; she was also preceded in death by her son, John A. “Johnny” Adamo; her grandson, Daniel T. Below; and brothers, Louis; Joseph; and William Molnar.
Ethel graduated in 1946 from South Bend Central High School.
On May 20, 1950, as Ethel E. Molnar, she married Anthony J. Adamo at the former St. Stephen Church in South Bend, IN. He passed away on October 6, 1989.
Ethel is survived by her children, Carmella (Mark) Rutkowske; Mary, Anthony, Terry, Louis, and Concetta Adamo of South Bend, IN; Anne (Stephen) Koszyk of Niles, MI; Janine (Anthony) Below of Indianapolis, IN; Patrick (Judy) Adamo of Osceola, IN; 12 grandchildren; two great- grandchildren; two sisters, Anne Gorbitz of South Bend, IN; Margie (George) Heinemann of Naples, FL; one brother, Emery (Evelyn) Molnar of Pensacola, FL; and two sisters-in-law, Louise Molnar of California; and Paula Molnar of South Bend, IN.
Ethel was a lifelong member of St. Stephen Parish in South Bend. She was a lifelong volunteer at St. Vincent de Paul Society and a strong advocate for St. Joseph County Right to Life.
Ethel cherished life and humbly and joyfully served the Lord. For all who crossed her path, you always felt the love of Christ. She now has “her ticket to ride.”
Visitation will be from 3-8 p.m. Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at Kaniewski Funeral Home, 3545 N. Bendix Drive, South Bend, IN, where a Rosary will be prayed at 5:00 p.m.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, October 3, 2019 at Corpus Christi Catholic Church, 2822 Corpus Christi Drive, South Bend, IN, where family and friends may visit from 10 - 11 a.m., Thursday at the church. Cremation will follow.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: St. Vincent de Paul Society of St. Joseph County, 520 Crescent Avenue, South Bend, IN 46617 or A Rosie Place for Children, 53131 Quince Road, South Bend, IN 46628.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Oct. 1, 2019