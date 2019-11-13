Home

Hahn Funeral Home
505 W. 8th Street
Mishawaka, IN 46544
574 255-1474
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
First English Lutheran Church
16495 Ireland Rd
Mishawaka, IN
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
First English Lutheran Church
16495 Ireland Rd
Mishawaka, IN
Eudeen S. "Dee" Phend


1921 - 2019
Eudeen S. "Dee" Phend Obituary
Eudeen “Dee” S. Phend

April 4, 1921 - Nov. 9, 2019

OSCEOLA, IN - Eudeen “Dee” S. Phend, 98, of Osceola, passed away on Saturday, November 9, 2019 in Morrison, IL.

Dee was born on April 4, 1921 in Kaukauna, WI to Irvine and Leora (Schallock) Wellington. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, LaMar Phend; and a son, Patric E. Phend.

Surviving are her daughters, Senietta “Sunny” E. Porter and Melodie “Cookie” E. Holowko; son, Eric L. (Bonnie) Phend, 17 grandchildren, and numerous great-grandchildren.

Dee worked in Food Services at PHMS and was known by the kids as “Grandma”. She was a member of Osceola Eastern Star. She had a beautiful soprano voice; she sang everywhere for different occasions. She was a member of Lady Elks in Goshen as well as a member of several other fraternal organizations. Eudeen was a member of First English Lutheran Church for over 50 years; she was Mother Advisor of Mishawaka Rainbow Girls and was a league bowler.

Funeral services will be on Friday, November 15, at 11 a.m. with visitation one hour prior in First English Lutheran Church, 16495 Ireland Rd., Mishawaka. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Valley Memorial Park, Granger.

Memorial contributions may be made to the in “Dee's” name.

To leave the family an online condolence, please visit www.hahnfuneralhomes.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Nov. 13, 2019
