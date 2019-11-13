|
Eudeen “Dee” S. Phend
April 4, 1921 - Nov. 9, 2019
OSCEOLA, IN - Eudeen “Dee” S. Phend, 98, of Osceola, passed away on Saturday, November 9, 2019 in Morrison, IL.
Dee was born on April 4, 1921 in Kaukauna, WI to Irvine and Leora (Schallock) Wellington. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, LaMar Phend; and a son, Patric E. Phend.
Surviving are her daughters, Senietta “Sunny” E. Porter and Melodie “Cookie” E. Holowko; son, Eric L. (Bonnie) Phend, 17 grandchildren, and numerous great-grandchildren.
Dee worked in Food Services at PHMS and was known by the kids as “Grandma”. She was a member of Osceola Eastern Star. She had a beautiful soprano voice; she sang everywhere for different occasions. She was a member of Lady Elks in Goshen as well as a member of several other fraternal organizations. Eudeen was a member of First English Lutheran Church for over 50 years; she was Mother Advisor of Mishawaka Rainbow Girls and was a league bowler.
Funeral services will be on Friday, November 15, at 11 a.m. with visitation one hour prior in First English Lutheran Church, 16495 Ireland Rd., Mishawaka. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Valley Memorial Park, Granger.
Memorial contributions may be made to the in “Dee's” name.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Nov. 13, 2019