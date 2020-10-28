1/
Eugene Bianco
1938 - 2020
Eugene Bianco

April 26, 1938 - Oct. 26, 2020

GRANGER, IN - Eugene Bianco, 82, of Granger, IN, passed away on Monday, October 26, 2020 in St. Joseph Regional Medical Center, Mishawaka.

Eugene was born on April 26, 1938 in South Bend, IN, to Frank and Josephine (Maio) Bianco.

Eugene worked as an Independent Real Estate Appraiser.

He is survived by his life partner of 32 years, Patricia Schultz and his son, Mark Bianco, four grandchildren, and nine great-grandchildren.

Eugene was preceded in death by his parents, a daughter, Lisa Bianco, son, Michael Bianco; and four brothers, John Bianco, Louis Bianco, Joseph Bianco, and Vincent Bianco.

Eugene graduated from Riley High School and he was a member of St. Pius X Catholic Church.

Services for Eugene will be on Friday, October 30 at 2:00 p.m. at the Palmer Funeral Home - Bubb Chapel, 3910 N. Main Street, Mishawaka with visitation starting at 12:00 p.m. until service time on Friday. Burial will follow at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens in Osceola, IN. Family request that masks be worn. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 225 N. Michigan Avenue, Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601.

Online condolences can be made at palmerfuneralhomes.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Oct. 28, 2020.
