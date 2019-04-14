Eugene Dayne Stemn



July 17, 1925 - April 7, 2019



SOUTH BEND, IN - Eugene Dayne Stemn, 93, of South Bend, Indiana, passed away on Sunday, April 7, 2019.



Eugene was born July 17, 1925 in Chicago, Illinois to Nicholas and Emily Stemn, who preceded him in death. Eugene's wife, Victoria (Espinosa) Stemn, and his twin brother, Thomas Wayne Stemn, also preceded him in death.



Eugene proudly served his country in the Army during WWII. He was an M1 sharpshooter and an amphibian tractor driver in the Battle of Luzon. He was awarded the Asiatic-Pacific Campaign Medal, the Philippine Liberation Medal, WWII Victory Medal, Army of Occupation (Japan) and Good Conduct military medals.



Eugene retired from AM General after 16 years in 1988; he was also employed as a security guard for 27 years. He was a parishioner at St. Casimir Catholic Church, a member of the American Legion Post #284 and FOP 36. Although small in stature, Eugene was a larger-than-life character who cherished his independence and avidly pursued his marksmanship hobby. His love of Westerns, cowboy steakhouses and firearms were well-known to his friends and family; he will be missed.



Eugene is survived by his daughters, Vivian Moseley of Sugar Land, Texas and Gloria Sharp of South Bend, Indiana; grandchildren, Noelle Ten Eyck, Justin Normandin, and Michael Kruszynski, Jr., great-grandchildren Lucy, Owen, Avery, Michael, Luke, Colt, and Jax; and his brother, James Stemn of California.



There will be no public visitation or services; St. Joseph Funeral Home, 824 S. Mayflower Rd. is assisting the family. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Legion Post #284, 23572 Grant Rd., South Bend, IN 46619. The family would like to thank the staff and nurses at Darden Place and Comfort 1 Hospice for their kind and loving care.



Condolences for the family may be made at www.sjfh.net. Published in South Bend Tribune on Apr. 14, 2019