Eugene E. Karczewski
Sept. 26, 1930 - May 28, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Eugene Karczewski, 89, passed away Thursday, May 28, 2020 in Healthwin Nursing Facility.
Gene was born September 26, 1930 in South Bend to the late Eleanor (Wisniewski) Karczewski. On April 23, 1955 in St. Hedwig Catholic Church, Gene married his loving wife, Emily (Bilinski) Karczewski; she preceded him in death on March 21, 1994. He was also preceded in death by his brothers, Walter, Ervin, and Edward Karczewski.
Those left to cherish the memory of Gene include his children, Victor (Judie Mengel) Karczewski of South Bend, Emmy Ettl of Mishawaka, and Christine Harsh of Valparaiso; grandchildren: Andrew Ettl, Mia (Danyal) Kareem, Adam Ettl, Katie (Pat Skelton) Harsh, Megan Harsh, Frank Karczewski, Maggie Karczewski, Rose Karczewski, and Elizabeth Karczewski; great-granddaughter, Sefia Kareem; as well as many nieces and nephews.
Gene and his wife Emily were lifelong residents of South Bend and resided on Marquette Avenue for many years. As a youngster, Gene worked as a caddy at South Bend Country Club, then moved on to Studebaker and the South Bend Water Works. He considered himself lucky to be hired at Bendix where he worked over 30 years until retiring in 1985. Together, Gene and Emily owned and managed several properties which allowed them to meet and befriend people from all over the world.
Gene proudly served his country in the United States Marine Corps. He was a member of Bowlers Country Club and the American Legion Post # 357. One of his many joys was being an usher for over 35 years at Notre Dame Stadium, Gate 11. He also enjoyed playing cards, golfing, and was an avid fisherman. Most of all, Gene loved to spend time with his grandchildren.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 am on Monday, June 1, 2020 in St. Patrick Catholic Church, where Gene was a parishioner for many years. A burial and celebration of life will be held at a safer date. St. Joseph Funeral Home is assisting the family.
The church is not allowed to accept flowers at this time; the family requests memorial contributions to Beacon Children's Hospital, 615 N. Michigan, South Bend, IN 46601 or St. Teresa of Avila Catholic Student Center, 1511 LaPorte Ave., Valparaiso, IN 46383. Condolences may be made at www.sjfh.net.
Published in South Bend Tribune on May 31, 2020.