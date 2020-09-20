Eugene E. Karczewski
Sept. 26, 1930 - May 28, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Gene was born in South Bend to the late Eleanor (Wisniewski) Karczewski. On April 23, 1955 Gene married his loving wife, Emily (Bilinski) Karczewski. Gene was preceded in death by his wife Emily and brothers, Walter, Ervin, and Edward Karczewski. Surviving Gene are his children, Victor (Judie Mengel) Karczewski of South Bend, Emmy Ettl of Mishawaka, and Christine Harsh of Valparaiso; grandchildren, Andrew Ettl, Mia (Danyal) Kareem, Adam Ettl, Katie (Pat Skelton) Harsh, Megan Harsh, Frank Karczewski, Maggie Karczewski, Rose Karczewski, and Elizabeth Karczewski; great-granddaughter, Sefia Kareem, nieces and nephews.
Gene and his wife Emily were lifelong residents of South Bend and resided on Marquette Avenue for many years. As a youngster, Gene worked as a caddy at South Bend Country Club, then moved on to Studebaker and the South Bend Water Works. He considered himself lucky to be hired at Bendix, where he worked over 30 years until retiring in 1985. Together, Gene and Emily owned and managed several properties which allowed them to meet and befriend people from all over the world.
Gene proudly served his country in the United States Marine Corps. He was a member of Bowlers Country Club and the American Legion Post #357. One of his many joys was being an usher for over 35 years at Notre Dame Stadium, Gate 11. He also enjoyed playing cards, golfing, and fishing. Most of all, Gene loved to spend time with his grandchildren.
A Graveside Service will be held at 12:00pm at St. Joseph Cemetery on Saturday, September 26, 2020, Eugene's 90th birthday, followed by a celebration of life get-together. St. Joseph Funeral Home is assisting the family. Condolences can be made at www.sjfh.net
