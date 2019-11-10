|
Eugene G. Fox
Feb. 21, 1933 - Oct. 20, 2019
SOUTH BEND, IN - Eugene George Fox, 86, passed away October 20, 2019. He was born in South Bend, IN on February 21, 1933 to the late Ramon Fox and Marie (Lisiecki) Koutnik.
Eugene is survived by his wife, Beverly; two sons, Eugene (Sue) Fox and Bryan (Tracy) Fox; and grandchildren, Taylore, Devyn, Justyn, and Madisyn Fox. Also surviving are many nieces and nephews.
Preceding him in death were his parents, three sisters, and one brother.
Eugene was known as ‘Sir Fox.' He served in the Navy on the USS Baltimore during the Korean War. He was a lifetime member of American Legion Post 284 and retired from Bendix after 47 years. He enjoyed Notre Dame football and Notre Dame women's basketball. He and his family vacationed often in Panama City, FL, calling it his second home.
A Memorial Mass will take place on November 15, 2019 at Christ the King Catholic Church, 52473 IN 933, South Bend at 10:30 am, with visitation at 10 am. Burial will take place at 12:30 pm at St. Joseph Cemetery, 24980 IN-2, South Bend.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The .
Published in South Bend Tribune on Nov. 10, 2019