Eugene “Gene” H. Sandusky



March 12, 1923 - Feb. 18, 2019



OSCEOLA, IN - Eugene “Gene” H. Sandusky, 95, residing in Osceola, Indiana passed away Monday, February 18, 2019 at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center, Mishawaka.



Gene was born on March 12, 1923 in South Bend, Indiana to the late Casimer A. Sandusky and Helen (Buzalski) Sandusky and has been a lifelong resident of this area, graduating from South Bend Central High School. Gene honorably served our country in the United States Navy and was a Veteran of World War II. For his service to our country, he was awarded the Victory Medal, American Area Campaign Medal, and the Asiatic Pacific Area Campaign Medal. Prior to serving our country, he worked at the Studebaker Corporation, South Bend. Following World War II, Gene worked as a supervisor at the Bendix Corporation, South Bend for 40 years, retiring in 1988. He also enjoyed working at Big “C” Lumber, where he was employed for 8 years. Gene was a member of the American Legion of North Webster, Indiana and the VFW Post 360, Mishawaka. Gene and his family loved to go camping at Ridinger Lake, Warsaw, Indiana at Yogi Bear's Jellystone Park and at Cass Lake Campgrounds in Middlebury, Indiana. He also was an avid fan of NASCAR, the Dallas Cowboys, and Notre Dame football.



On October 19, 1963 in South Bend, Gene was united in marriage to Beverly J. (Parker) Sandusky, who has preceded him in death on January 30, 2013. They were married for 50 years prior to her passing. Gene is survived by his daughters, Elizabeth (Bob) Sharp of Garland, TX, Jeanne Rasure of Forestburg, TX, Lori L. (Forrest) Minix of South Bend, IN, and Sheri S. (Scott) Campbell of Osceola, IN; and sons, Stephan (Julie) Sandusky of Forestburg, TX, William (Linda) Sandusky of Wichita Falls, TX, and Michael P. Parker of Louisville, KY. He is also survived by grandchildren, Joshua, Ashley, Emily, Jeremy, Shayela, Kylie, Delaney, Daniel, Brad, Chris, Randy, Candi, Skyler, Riley, Hayden, and Ashley; plus many great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; and his sister, JoAn Eaton of Portage, Michigan. Along with his parents, Casimer and Helen Sandusky, and his wife, Beverly Sandusky, Gene was preceded in death by his granddaughter, Erin and four brothers, Casimer, Edmond, Jerome, and Leo Sandusky.



Funeral Services and Military Rites for Gene will be at 11:00 AM Monday, February 25, 2019 at Palmer Funeral Home River Park Chapel, 2528 Mishawaka Ave., South Bend, IN 46615. Graveside Services will follow at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens, Osceola. Friends may gather with the family on Sunday, February 24, 2019 from 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM at the funeral home, and one hour prior to services on Monday.