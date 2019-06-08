Eugene “Gene” J. Hahaj



April 15, 1946 - April 12, 2019



FORT WAYNE, IN - Eugene "Gene" J. Hahaj, 72, of Fort Wayne died April 12, 2019 at home surrounded by his loving family. Gene was born April 15, 1946 in South Bend. He was the son of the late Benedict and Mary Hahaj. He was a member of Our Lady of Good Hope Catholic Church, American Legion Post 47, proudly served our country in the U.S. Army, Charlie Company 3rd Battalion 22nd Infantry, and was a Purple Heart recipient during the Vietnam War. He retired from Hoosier Trailer and Truck Equipment in 2015. He was an avid Notre Dame fan, enjoyed playing guitar, cooking, and the outdoors. Eugene is survived by his devoted wife of 38 years, Judith of Fort Wayne, IN; sons, Christopher (Melinda) Hahaj of Granger, IN and Ryan (Amy) Hahaj of Fishers, IN; daughter, Stephanie (Shannon) Ramos of Fort Wayne, IN; stepsons, Michael (Casey) Van Horn of Grandville, MI and Mark (Christine) Van Horn of Monroeville, PA; stepdaughter, Michelle (Frank) Norman of Anderson, IN; 14 grandchildren and one great-grandchild; brother, Ben (Christine) Hahaj Jr. of South Bend, IN; sister-in-law, Elaine Hahaj of Mishawaka, IN; and sister, Nanette (Herb) Gundt of South Bend, IN. Eugene was preceded in death by his brother, Barry Hahaj. A Mass of Christian Burial was held Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at Saint Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, 4916 Trier Rd., Fort Wayne, IN. Memorial contributions may be made to .