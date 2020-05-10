Eugene “Gene” J. Kaczynski
June 15, 1931 - May 3, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Eugene “Gene” Kaczynski, 88, passed away at home surrounded by his family on Sunday, May 3, 2020. He has joined his Pinochle buddies in heaven.
Gene was born June 15, 1931 in South Bend to the late Stanley and Stephanie (Iwaniec) Kaczynski. He was also preceded in death by his brothers, Leonard (Pat), Stanley & Ervin Kaczynski; sister, Helen (Ben) Wasowski; son-in-law, Thomas Thompson; and godson, Steve Kaczynski.
Those left to cherish the memory of Gene include his his loving wife of 63 years, Marlene Marlene (Wawrzyniak) Kaczynski; their children, Michael (Carla) Kaczynski, Judy Zehendner, and Susan Thompson; grandchildren, Nicholas (Sara), Cassandra, & Karissa Kaczynski, and Zachary Zehendner; great-grandchildren, Casimir “Cash” Kaczynski and Blakely Finn; sisters-in-law, Lorraine Lips and Joan Kaczynski, many nieces and nephews.
Gene worked 35 years at Canteen Corporation for Pat O'Malley. He was a parishioner of Holy Family Catholic Church, a member of ZB Falcons, and Elbel Golf Course & Men's Club. Gene enjoyed golfing, golf trips, and was an avid New York Yankees fan; he even named his son after Mickey Mantle. He also enjoyed tailgating at ND games in the 80's and 90's with his group of friends with whom he used to get together at club on a monthly basis. Gene and Marlene loved to travel to Las Vegas and Phoenix, AZ before retiring; after retiring, Florida became their favorite vacation state.
Due to current health risks, services will be private. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Gene will be laid to rest in St. Joseph Cemetery. Condolences for the family may be mailed via St. Joseph Funeral Home, 824 S. Mayflower Rd., South Bend, IN 46619 or made at www.sjfh.net. Memorial contributions may be made to Center for Hospice Care, 501 Comfort Place Dr., Mishawaka, IN 46545 or Holy Family Catholic Church.
Published in South Bend Tribune on May 10, 2020.