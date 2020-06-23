Eugene “Gene” J.
Witkowski
Nov. 7, 1938 - June 21, 2020
GRANGER, IN - Eugene “Gene” J. Witkowski, 81, passed into Jesus' arms early Sunday, June 21, 2020 at home. He leaves behind many loved ones who are mourning his loss.
Gene was born on November 7, 1938 in Mishawaka to the late Joseph and Irene (Egierski) Witkowski.
On October 15, 1960 he married the former Sandra Phillips. Surviving are his loving wife, Sandra; along with his pride and joy, their children, Daniel (Tara) Witkowski of Palmetto, FL, Kevin (Ann) Witkowski of Wilmette, IL, and Susan (Rich) Carlton of Eagle Lake, MI. He was blessed with remarkable grandchildren, Whitney (Josh) Baughman, Courtney (Beau) Rajsic, Andrew (Michelle) Witkowski, Olivia, Claire and Luke Carlton, Abigail, Caroline and Elizabeth Witkowski, Gabryell, Te Nessa and Dekota; and nine great-grandchildren of whom he was the proud great-grandpa. He also leaves his brother, Richard (Donna) Witkowski of New Carlisle, IN; and sister, Eleanor Manuel of Mishawaka.
Gene was a Veteran of the United States Army. He was a member of St. Pius X Catholic Church in Granger. He worked as an Inspector at Dodge Manufacturing for 34 years before he retired in 1998. He went on to Notre Dame as a groundskeeper for 17 years. Gene was a lifelong Cubs and Notre Dame fan. After church and family, sports were his passion. He coached the boys in their sports and later proudly cheered them on from the stands. When grandchildren attended colleges too far away for commute, he watched them from the computer. He was happiest when everyone came together; his 80th birthday party was a momentous occasion.
Visitation will be on Thursday, June 25 from 6 to 8 p.m., in Hahn Funeral Home, Mishawaka. Due to current public health and safety standards for COVID-19 social distancing will be enforced and masks required. A Mass of Christian Burial will be on Friday, June 26 at 10:30 a.m., with visitation one hour prior, at St. Pius X Catholic Church in Granger. Masks will be required at church. Burial will follow in Fairview Cemetery, Mishawaka, with Military Rites by VFW Post 360/American Legion 151 burial team.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Pius X Catholic Church, 52553 Fir Road, Granger, IN 46530.
To leave the family an online condolence, please visit www.hahnfuneralhomes.com.
Witkowski
Nov. 7, 1938 - June 21, 2020
GRANGER, IN - Eugene “Gene” J. Witkowski, 81, passed into Jesus' arms early Sunday, June 21, 2020 at home. He leaves behind many loved ones who are mourning his loss.
Gene was born on November 7, 1938 in Mishawaka to the late Joseph and Irene (Egierski) Witkowski.
On October 15, 1960 he married the former Sandra Phillips. Surviving are his loving wife, Sandra; along with his pride and joy, their children, Daniel (Tara) Witkowski of Palmetto, FL, Kevin (Ann) Witkowski of Wilmette, IL, and Susan (Rich) Carlton of Eagle Lake, MI. He was blessed with remarkable grandchildren, Whitney (Josh) Baughman, Courtney (Beau) Rajsic, Andrew (Michelle) Witkowski, Olivia, Claire and Luke Carlton, Abigail, Caroline and Elizabeth Witkowski, Gabryell, Te Nessa and Dekota; and nine great-grandchildren of whom he was the proud great-grandpa. He also leaves his brother, Richard (Donna) Witkowski of New Carlisle, IN; and sister, Eleanor Manuel of Mishawaka.
Gene was a Veteran of the United States Army. He was a member of St. Pius X Catholic Church in Granger. He worked as an Inspector at Dodge Manufacturing for 34 years before he retired in 1998. He went on to Notre Dame as a groundskeeper for 17 years. Gene was a lifelong Cubs and Notre Dame fan. After church and family, sports were his passion. He coached the boys in their sports and later proudly cheered them on from the stands. When grandchildren attended colleges too far away for commute, he watched them from the computer. He was happiest when everyone came together; his 80th birthday party was a momentous occasion.
Visitation will be on Thursday, June 25 from 6 to 8 p.m., in Hahn Funeral Home, Mishawaka. Due to current public health and safety standards for COVID-19 social distancing will be enforced and masks required. A Mass of Christian Burial will be on Friday, June 26 at 10:30 a.m., with visitation one hour prior, at St. Pius X Catholic Church in Granger. Masks will be required at church. Burial will follow in Fairview Cemetery, Mishawaka, with Military Rites by VFW Post 360/American Legion 151 burial team.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Pius X Catholic Church, 52553 Fir Road, Granger, IN 46530.
To leave the family an online condolence, please visit www.hahnfuneralhomes.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Jun. 23, 2020.