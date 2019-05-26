Resources More Obituaries for Eugene Bagnara Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Eugene John Bagnara

Obituary Condolences Flowers Eugene John Bagnara



Nov. 2, 1929 - May 18, 2019



MISHAWAKA, IN - Eugene (Gene) J. Bagnara who was 89 years old passed into the arms of the Lord at 10:25 pm on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center, Mishawaka, IN with his daughter and sister by his side. He was born November 2, 1929 at home in Mishawaka, IN to the late Elvio and Nora Baldini Bagnara. His father immigrated from Saenza, Italy in April 1921. He attended South Side School, Main Junior High School, and Mishawaka High School in Mishawaka, IN. In 1943, at the age of 14, while attending Main Junior High School, he met the love of his life, Hazel F. Starkweather, also 14 years old, whom he called “Dolly”. They both graduated from Mishawaka High School in June 1948. On June 11, 1949 they were married in the First Methodist Church, Mishawaka, IN. That day was his father's 50th birthday. Before Hazel died on October 12, 2015 they celebrated 66 years of marriage and 72 years of dating. From this union two children were born, Pamela Sue Bagnara and Mark Douglas Bagnara. Mark died unexpectedly on November 21, 2018. Gene leaves behind to mourn his loss his daughter, Pamela S. (Steve) Zielinski of Portland, IN; granddaughters, Nicole Bagnara (husband Scott Earnest) of Schumberg, IL and Stacey L. Lotz of Elkhart, IN; great-granddaughter, Amber M. Warren of Elkhart, IN; his sister, Elvera Elva Bagnara Carlson Gable and nephew, Kurt A. (Sonya) Carlson of Mishawaka, IN; 1 grandnephew, 1 grandniece, 1 great-grandnephew, 3 great-grandnieces; 1 stepnephew, Dr. Steven R. (Patricia) Gable of Granger, IN; 1 stepniece, Julie G. (Dr. Michael) Englert, 6 step-grandnephews and nieces, 10 step-great-grandnephews and nieces. He also leaves behind his cousins. During his life he worked at Studebaker Corp., Town & Country Food Co., Inc., U.S. Sanitary Specialties Corp., Evans Butler Realty of Melbourne, FL, and Renfro Realty of Melbourne, FL. Gene and Hazel also owned Jeno's Ristorante & Garden Patio, Mishawaka, IN. Both his mother Nora and his nephew Kurt worked at Jeno's for several years. Gene and Hazel lived in Mishawaka, IN; South Bend, IN; Kalamazoo, MI; Palm Bay, FL; and Melbourne, FL. They returned to South Bend, IN in 2000. He was a former member of the Michiana Male Chorus and a member of the Mishawaka Alumni Association. He took communion weekly to the residents of Trailpoint Village, South Bend, IN. He was also a faithful member of the Deer Run Church of Christ Bible study group. When the group met at his home he prepared dinner, which was usually Italian. Gene donated his body to the IU School of Medicine Anatomy Education, Indianapolis, IN. Through these donations, young students are taught to become doctors. Gene was a member of Deer Run Church of Christ, 2730 S. Ironwood, South Bend, IN. A Memorial Service will be held at the church on Saturday, June 8, 2019. Family and friends may visit 1 hour prior to services at 11 am at the church conducted by Pastor David Honeycutt. A luncheon will follow services in the church cafeteria. Burial of his cremains and those of Hazel and Mark will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers contributions may be directed to Deer Run Church of Christ or Indianapolis School of Medicine Anatomy Education, 635 Barnhill Drive, Room 5035, Indianapolis, IN 46202-5120. Published in South Bend Tribune on May 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries