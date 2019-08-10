|
|
Eugene P. Chrobot Sr.
Dec. 27, 1941 - August 8, 2019
SOUTH BEND, IN - Eugene P. Chrobot Sr., 77, passed away at 8:35am Thursday, August 8, 2019 in Memorial Hospital. Eugene was born on December 27, 1941 in South Bend to Frank and Dorothy (Starczewski) Chrobot Sr. He was employed by South Bend Range / Escan for 26 years and by Lock Joint Tube for 21 years. Gene was an avid Notre Dame fan and also enjoyed the Chicago Bears. On April 20, 1968 he married the former Jeannette Borowski who survives along with a daughter, Rebecca (Richard) Brittain; 2 sons, Eugene Chrobot Jr. and Matthew Chrobot; 2 grandchildren, Jagger Place and Madison Brittain; and a sister-in-law, Henrietta (Wayne) Mahoney. He also leaves behind two best friends, Jim (Chris) Frydrych and Wayne (Linda) Roberts. Gene was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Frank (Evelyn) Chrobot Jr.; his in-laws, Claude and Cecelia Borowski; sister-in-law, Patricia Barricklow; and brother-in-law, Ralph Stachurski. Visitation will take place from 2-4 Sunday, August 11, 2019 in the Zahoran Funeral Home, 1826 Kemble Avenue. Cremation will follow. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the . To leave an online condolence, please visit our website at www.zahoran.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Aug. 10, 2019