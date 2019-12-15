|
|
Eugene S. “Gene” Klimek
June 8, 1927 - Dec. 13, 2019
SOUTH BEND, IN - Gene Klimek, 92, of South Bend, IN, passed away at 4:10 a.m. Friday, December 13, 2019 at the Center for Hospice Care House, South Bend, IN.
He was born on June 8, 1927 to the late Stanley P. and Helen L. (Chudzicki) Klimek in South Bend, IN, and was a lifelong resident. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by two daughters, Connie K. Jambor and Jeannie Harringer; and his sister, Annie Springer.
Gene retired in 1989 from Raco Inc. in South Bend, IN, where he worked as a Manager of Industrial Engineering for 30 years.
On July 21, 1945, he married Loretta R. Mikolajczak at St. Adalbert Catholic Church in South Bend, IN. Loretta passed away on April 23, 2017.
Gene is survived by his daughters, Tammy A. Blanchard of Niles, MI, Cheryl L. (Roger) Riewe of Granger, IN, and Cynthia Lappan of Mishawaka, IN; sons, Kenneth E. Klimek of South Bend, IN and Thomas A. (Suzi) Klimek of Granger, IN, 21 grandchildren, and 17 great-grandchildren.
Gene was a U.S. Marine Corps Veteran of World War II and a member of Holy Cross Parish and American Legion Post 357, both in South Bend, IN. He was an avid Notre Dame and Chicago Cubs fan but most of all enjoyed spending time with his family.
Visitation will be from 2-8 p.m. Thursday, December 19, 2019 at Kaniewski Funeral Home, 3545 N. Bendix Drive, South Bend, IN, where a Vigil Service will be held at 4:00 p.m.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. Friday, December 20, 2019 at Holy Cross Catholic Church in South Bend, IN. Cremation will follow.
To send online condolences, please visit www.kaniewski.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Dec. 15, 2019