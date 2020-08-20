Eula Wilson



Oct. 25, 1926 - August 17, 2020



DOWAGIAC, MI - Eula Mae Wilson, 93, of Dowagiac, MI passed away on Monday, August 17, 2020 at the Cass County Medical Center in Cassopolis, MI. Private family services will be held with burial at Reames-Norton Cemetery in Cassopolis, MI. Arrangements have been entrusted to Clark Chapel in Dowagiac, MI.



Eula was born on Oct. 25, 1926 in Sitka, AR to the late Clarence and Zona (Mann) Justus. On Feb. 19, 1947 in Hardy, AR, she married Hubert Wilson; he preceded her in death on Jan. 8, 2008. They moved to the Dowagiac area in 1952 and lived here ever since. Eula enjoyed cooking, baking, and gardening, but most of all she loved her family.



Eula is survived by her children, Margie Myers of Dowagiac, Linda Holtz of Edwardsburg, Loretta (Rudy) Klobucar of Dowagiac, Kenneth (Billie) Wilson of Dowagiac, and Leon (Linda) Wilson of Dowagiac, many grandchildren, and several great-grandchildren. Preceding her in death are a daughter, Tammy Wilson, a grandson, Dustin Holtz, three sisters, three brothers, and a son-in-law, John Myers.





