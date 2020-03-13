|
Eunice M. Hurlbutt
Sept. 13, 1926 - March 10, 2020
NILES, MI - Eunice Mae Hurlbutt, 93, of Niles passed away in Wellbrooke of South Bend.
Eunice was born on September 13, 1926 in Niles to the late Phillip and Esther (Mongomery) Tuesley.
On May 1, 1945 she married Melvin Hurlbutt who passed away in 2004.
Eunice is survived by her sons, Jerry (Linda) Hurlbutt and Bruce Hurlbutt, both of Niles; grandchildren, Kimberly (Chad) Poole and Jason (Christine) Hurlbutt; and great-grandchildren, Owen, Lainey, Braiden, and Avery. She is also survived by her sister, Carolyn Reid of Niles.
Eunice worked at Tyler Refrigeration as a secretary, retiring in 1989. She was a member of New Journey United Methodist Church (formerly Wesley United Methodist).
Visitation for Eunice will be on Sunday, March 15, 2020 from 2pm to 4pm at Halbritter Wickens Funeral Home, 615 E. Main St., Niles. A Funeral Service will be held on Monday, March 16, 2020 at 11:00 am in the funeral home. Burial will follow in Silverbrook Cemetery.
Memorials in Eunice's name may be made to Heart to Heart Hospice, 620 W. Edison Road #122, Mishawaka, IN 46545.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Mar. 13, 2020