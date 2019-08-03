|
|
Eva Grace Kiefer
March 10, 1925 - August 2, 2019
NILES, MI - Eva Grace Kiefer, age 94, residing in Niles, Michigan passed away at 6:30AM on Friday, August 2, 2019 at Riveridge Manor, Niles.
Eva was born on March 10, 1925 in South Bend, Indiana to the late Lester and Nora (Bower) Galloway. On August 3, 1940 in South Bend, Indiana she married Lawrence R. Kiefer, who preceded her in death on July 30, 1999.
Eva is survived by her daughters, Connie (Bill) Taube of Niles and Melodie (Wes) Ream of Walkerton; two sons, Larry Kiefer of Niles and Randy (Natalie) Kiefer of South Bend; fourteen grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; and her sister, Erma Poirier of Las Vegas, Nevada. Eva was preceded in death by two daughters, Laura Childress and Darlene Boyer; her granddaughter, Dawn Quebedeau; sister, Rozella Leady; and her brother, Lester Galloway.
Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 AM Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at Palmer Funeral Home-River Park, 2528 Mishawaka Ave., South Bend. Graveside services and burial will follow in Bremen Cemetery, Bremen, IN. Friends may visit with the family from 6:00-8:00 PM Monday, August 5 at the funeral home and one hour prior to services on Tuesday.
Contributions in memory of Eva may be made to Caring Circle Hospice, 4025 Health Park Lane, St. Joseph, MI 49085. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Aug. 3, 2019