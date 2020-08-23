Eva J. Konrath



Nov. 29, 1944 - August 20, 2020



EDWARDSBURG, MI - Eva Jean Konrath, 75 years old, of Garver Lake, Edwardsburg, Michigan went home to be with the Lord on Aug. 20, 2020 at Center for Hospice Care, Elkhart, Indiana. She was born Nov. 29, 1944 in Elkhart, Indiana to Eldred “Bud” and Edna (Roberts) Rader. She graduated from Elkhart Central High School, Class of 1962. During a visit to Prairie Camp she met Don Konrath and they began dating and were married Nov. 10, 1962 at Granger Missionary Church. Don survives with their three children, Don Jr. (Sharon) Konrath of Mishawaka, Scott (Tracy) Konrath of Edwardsburg, and Jill (Mike) Silveus of Plymouth, Indiana. Also surviving are 15 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren, and her siblings, Mary Jane Hiles of Elkhart, Indiana, Kay Ringenberg of Tulsa, Oklahoma, Connie (Leroy) Fowler of Elkhart, Indiana, and Jim (Euda) Rader of Elkhart, Indiana. Eva enjoyed driving school bus for the Edwardsburg Public Schools for more that 30 years. She also enjoyed spending time with family and friends and leading a women's Bible study group at Granger Missionary Church.



She was a woman of great faith and enjoyed sharing Jesus with others, and did so even in her last days as she shared with those around her.



Eva will be greatly missed.



Family and friends will gather on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020 from 4:00-7:00 PM at the Granger Missionary Church, 50841 Birch Rd., Granger, Indiana 46530. There will also be one hour of visitation prior to the 11:00 AM Funeral service at the church on Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020.



Interment will follow at Adamsville Cemetery, Edwardsburg.



Arrangements are by the Paul E. Mayhew Funeral Home, Edwardsburg, MI.





