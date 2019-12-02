|
Eva (Ort) Karczewski
Feb. 8, 1923 - Nov. 30, 2019
SOUTH BEND, IN - Eva K. (Ort) Karczewski, 96, of South Bend, passed away at 10:25 A.M., Saturday, November 30 at Millers Merry Manor in Walkerton, IN.
Eva was born on February 8, 1923 in South Bend to the union of John Howard Ort and Laura M. Reasor Ort on the family farm.
She is survived by her two stepsons, Jerry (Christine) Karczewski and Donald (Debbie) Karczewski both of South Bend. Also surviving are six step-grandchildren and eleven step-great-grandchildren, along with two great-great-grandchildren.
Mrs. Karczewski was the last of seven children. Her brothers and sisters who preceded in death are Helen, Richard, Edward, Mary, Ruth, and John.
She graduated from Greene Twp. High School and was a lifetime member of Sumption Prairie United Methodist Church.
On August 24, 1946 as Eva K. Ort, she married the late Walter M. (Larry) Karczewski, who passed away on March 19, 2004.
She will be dearly missed by her loving family, church family, and numerous friends she made during her lifetime journey. The family especially wants to thank her nieces, nephews, granddaughter Roxanne and great-granddaughter Raquel for their wonderful care and services during her lifetime. Raquel will sing at Eva's funeral service.
In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to: Sumption Prairie United Methodist Church, 24535 Roosevelt Road, South Bend, IN 46614.
Visitation hours will be from 9:00 A.M. to 11:00 A.M. Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at Hanley and Sons Funeral Home “Southwest Chapel” located at 23421 State Road 23/West Ireland Road, South Bend, IN, with the service beginning at 11:00 A.M., with Pastor Scott Taylor officiating. Burial to follow at Sumption Prairie Cemetery, South Bend, IN
The HANLEY and Sons Funeral Home extends its deepest sympathy and heartfelt prayers to the Karczewski family.
Condolences may be expressed on our website: www.hanleyandsonsfunerlhomes.com.
“May God Rest Her Soul”
Published in South Bend Tribune on Dec. 2, 2019