Eva M. Pierce



April 23, 1928 - April 21, 2019



SOUTH BEND, IN - Eva Marjorie (Pletscher) Pierce, 90, of South Bend passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, April 21, 2019 with her family by her side. She was born April 23, 1928 in Summerfield, IL to the late Adolf and Anna (Villhard) Pletscher. On July 1, 1950 in Summerfield, IL, Eva married the love of her life, the late Donald Irvin Pierce.



Eve is survived by one daughter, Deb (Jim) Denny; one son, Rodger (Matt Fleck) Pierce; two grandchildren, Lauren Pierce Denny and Blake Garrit Pierce; and one sister, Alva Beckemeyer. She is preceded by four sisters, Norma True, Verna Copeland, Wilma Renfrew, and Edna Dawson.



Eve worked as a teacher for South Bend Community Schools. She was a member of Friends of Bendix Woods and Spicer Lake, the South Bend-Elkhart Audubon Society, Portage Questers, St. Joseph County Parks, South Bend Art League, Team England, The Wednesday Book Club, Delta Kappa Gamma, The Silvertones, Thalia, Four Teachers and a Nurse, and First Presbyterian Church. Eve spent much of her time volunteering as an usher at The Morris Performing Arts Center, at Potato Creek, as a musical entertainer at St. Mary's Convent and numerous nursing homes, and was awarded the Volunteer Presidential Pin from South Bend Mayor Stephen Luecke. Eve was full of warmth and energy and had an infectious spirit. She loved life to the fullest. She was an artist who enjoyed travelling the world, music, entertaining friends and family, cooking and camping. Eve was deeply loved and adored by all who knew her.



Friends may visit with the family on Wednesday, April 24 from 4-8 PM at Palmer Funeral Home-Guisinger Chapel, 3718 S. Michigan St., South Bend. Private family burial will take place at Silverbrook Cemetery in Niles, MI. Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, April 25 at 11:00 AM at First Presbyterian Church, 333 W. Colfax Ave., South Bend, with Dr. Dedie Kelso officiating.



Contributions in memory of Eve may be made to the St. Joseph County Parks, 50651 Laurel Road, South Bend, IN 46637. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com. Published in South Bend Tribune on Apr. 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary