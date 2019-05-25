Home

POWERED BY

Services
Johnson-Danielson Funeral Home
1100 N. Michigan Street
Plymouth, IN 46563
574 936-2829
Visitation
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Johnson-Danielson Funeral Home
1100 N. Michigan Street
Plymouth, IN 46563
View Map
Service
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
1:00 PM
Johnson-Danielson Funeral Home
1100 N. Michigan Street
Plymouth, IN 46563
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Evalena Barcus
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Evalena Barcus

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Evalena Barcus Obituary
Evalena Barcus

Oct. 12, 1921 - May 22, 2019

PLYMOUTH, IN - Evalena Barcus, 97, a lifelong Plymouth resident, passed away Wednesday morning, May 22, 2019. She married Charles H. Barcus on June 15, 1937, and unto that union 12 children were born; Jim (Maryann) Barcus, Ruth Shorter, Jean (Bob) Rees, and Sharon Kamp survive. Visitation for Evalena Barcus will be Tues., May 28, 2019, from 11am to 1pm with services following at 1pm, with Rev. Chuck Kreig officiating, all at Johnson Danielson Funeral Home, 1100 N. Michigan St., Plymouth, IN 46563. Condolences at www.johnson-danielson.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on May 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Johnson-Danielson Funeral Home
Download Now