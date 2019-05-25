|
|
Evalena Barcus
Oct. 12, 1921 - May 22, 2019
PLYMOUTH, IN - Evalena Barcus, 97, a lifelong Plymouth resident, passed away Wednesday morning, May 22, 2019. She married Charles H. Barcus on June 15, 1937, and unto that union 12 children were born; Jim (Maryann) Barcus, Ruth Shorter, Jean (Bob) Rees, and Sharon Kamp survive. Visitation for Evalena Barcus will be Tues., May 28, 2019, from 11am to 1pm with services following at 1pm, with Rev. Chuck Kreig officiating, all at Johnson Danielson Funeral Home, 1100 N. Michigan St., Plymouth, IN 46563. Condolences at www.johnson-danielson.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on May 25, 2019